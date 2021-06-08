T3 Awards 2021: all the Getting Around award winners announced

Welcome to our celebration of the T3 Awards 2021 winners in our Getting Around categories, bringing you all the greatest personal transportation options in one place!

Whether you're driving, biking or scooting, this category has everything to make your journey as smooth as possible. In post-pandemic times, that means electric scooters and electric bikes to speed up your commute, as well as more traditional travel tech, such as dash cams and sat navs.

So, what tech will you be taking on your next road trip? Read on to find out this year's T3 Award winners in the Getting Around categories.



(Image credit: Pure Electric)

Best Electric Scooter: Pure Air Pro (2nd Generation)

As a ‘last-mile solution’, there’s probably nothing better than an electric scooter. They're the perfect personal transport method if you want to reduce your commuting time and avoid public transport. The market has grown in popularity massively recently, and its seen a huge growth in the number of brands and models available. That has made choosing a winner of the T3 Award for Best Electric Scooter a very difficult task.

There can only be one winner, however, and this year, it's Pure Air Pro (2nd Generation). Pure has taken its existing market-leading and award-winning electric scooter, taken user feedback and discovered actually useful ways it can be improved.

Thanks to the new 500W motor, performance and range are outstanding and this, combined with the build quality, safety, comfort, and ease-of-maintenance make it one of the best electric scooters you can possibly buy.

Just like the original Pure Air Pro, the real highlight is, of course, the guaranteed IP65 water resistance and larger 10-inch wheels, which, if you're planning on using your scooter in the UK, is a necessity. If you need any more reasons as to why this is our 2021 T3 Award Winner, then read our Pure Air Pro (2021) review.

The best electric scooter shortlist

8tev B12 Classic

Bird One

Carrera impel is-1

Ninebot Segway E45E

Pure Air

Xiaomi Mi Pro 2

Walberg The-Urban xH1

Pure Air Pro (2nd Generation)

(Image credit: Canyon)

Best Electric Bike: Canyon Roadlite:On

What a tightly contested category, this was. Perhaps that's apt, since electric bikes all have the same top speed. After a photo finish, Canyon's urbane, urban ride narrowly squeezed out the same brand's magnificent electric gravel bike the Canyon Grail:On. The choice came down largely to drop handlebars or flat and, for me, the upright riding position of the Roadlite is just better. If you prefer drop, of course, go for the

Extremely hot on their heels were last year's winner the VanMoof S3 – which has now added the option of a range-extending battery pack – and the Specialized Turbo Vado SL 5.0, which is a very similar type of bike to the Roadlite:On. The GoCycle G4i arrived too late to be in real contention, but look out for it in next year's T3 Awards.

The Canyon Roadlite:On ultimately triumphed because it is the most fun you can legally have on an electric bike in town. It makes commuting enjoyable, it actually feels fast, due to having proper gearing, and it is extremely nimble. The riding position is great too. For electric bike nay-sayers, the Roadlite:On is a big fat yes-sayer.

The best electric bike shortlist

GoCycle G4i

VanMoof S3

Specialized Turbo Vado SL 5.0

Canyon Grail:On

Canyon Roadlite:On

(Image credit: Specialized)

Best Road Bike: Specialized Tarmac SL7

We have only done a Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 review. That is the extra-swish model – of course – but even the most (comparatively) affordable version of this bike is an absolute treat. First up, it's designed to be truly unisex, so there's no short-changing half the population here. You can see just from looking at it that the SL7 is built for the thrill of speed, but it is also surprisingly comfortable to ride. Could you use it for your commute? Sure, you could if you want your commute to be a lot more exciting and also over somewhat sooner.

With its aggressive riding position, however, this road bike is really built for weekend thrills and evening burn-ups. It's impeccably finished with your choice of SRAM or DuraAce Di2 components. For those who like to hit the open roads and fearsome inclines – for those who are truly serious about their cycling – there's little better out there. That's why we've made it officially the best road bike at the T3 Awards.

The best road bike shortlist

Specialized Tarmac SL7

Specialized Roubaix Sport

Ribble Endurance AL Disc

Canyon Aeroad CF SL Disc 8.0

Boardman SLR 8.0 Disc



(Image credit: Nextbase)

Best Dashcam: Nextbase 622GW

Over the past few years, the dash cam market has grown at a rate of knots, with a number of big brands all vying to be crowned the best dash cam in the T3 Awards. There were so many impressive entries this year, so picking a winner from the highly esteemed shortlist was a difficult one. Ultimately, there is one dash cam that stood out, with a range of innovative and potentially lifesaving features.

This year, for the second year in a row, the T3 Award for Best Dash Cam goes to the Nextbase 622GW. The 622GW is a hugely impressive dash cam, which not only nails the basics (such as recording outstanding 4K image quality), but also offers features never before seen in a dash cam.

For a start, this dash cam has Alexa built-in, so you can play music, find parking, control smart home devices and make calls whenever you want, without taking your eyes off the road.

There’s also hugely impressive safety features, such as Emergency SOS, which will alert the emergency services to your location in the event of an accident. This year, Emergency SOS has been enhanced with the integration of what3words. This geocode system, which pinpoints a location based on a worldwide map of three-metre squares, can provide emergency services with a precise location (even when offline) and is a world-first for dash cams. This feature is potentially lifesaving, and is ultimately the reason the 622GW took the T3 Award, but you can read about all of the other great features in T3's Nextbase 622GW review.

The best dash cam shortlist

Garmin Dash Cam 66W

Garmin Dash Cam Mini

Mio MiVue 866

Nextbase 622GW

Thinkware U1000 4K UHD Dash Cam



(Image credit: TomTom)

Best Sat Nav: TomTom GO Discover

While new cars are packed to the roof-lining with technology, there's still a high percentage of older vehicles out there that benefit from aftermarket accessories, such as sat navs. It's a huge market, with a number of big players, but there was one clear winner, however, and this year, the T3 Award for Best Sat Nav goes to the TomTom Go Discover.

What makes the TomTom GO Discover stand out? For a start, the TomTom Go Discover is a straightforward navigation device without fancy features. It is ultimately about utility, not showbiz moves and fancy tricks, and there's no doubt TomTom delivers excellent usability here.

That starts with clear and legible maps and possibly the best lane guidance in the business. Perhaps best of all, it's very quick and easy to use. We summed it up best in our TomTom Go Discover review, saying, 'If it's pure navigation without the frills you're after, you can't go wrong with this TomTom.'

The best sat nav shortlist

Beeline Moto

Garmin DriveSmart 65 with Amazon Alexa

Mio MiVue Drive 65 LM

TomTom GO Camper

TomTom GO Discover