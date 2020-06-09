T3 Awards 2020: Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO claims best gaming keyboard prize

A quality gaming keyboard is absolutely crucial to any serious PC gamer's setup. Both for work and play, having an accurate, fast and feature-packed mechanical keyboard under the fingertips can really transform any usage experience.

And, when gaming especially, having a premium gaming keyboard in your armoury can really make the difference between success and failure. When precision and speed is often the difference between beating or being beaten, in our opinion here at T3, the last thing any gamer wants is to be let down by their keyboard, which is the base of so many inputs and commands.

This is why we put so much care and attention into covering the best gaming keyboards on the market — we want to connect gamers with quality products that will deliver superb usage experiences and make their gaming adventures better than ever.

And with a whole host of superb gaming keyboards making the T3 Awards 2020 Best Gaming Keyboard shortlist, including the Das Keyboard X50Q, Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO, Razer Huntsman Elite, SteelSeries Apex 7 and Corsair K95 RGB Platinum, deciding on an overall winner proved to be super tough his year.

This year, though, the winner of the Best Gaming Keyboard Award is the simply stunning Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO, a keyboard that really has pushed forward what is possible and, actually, to be expected from a premium gaming keyboard.

On review we gave the Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO a maximum score of 5 stars and sais that it "is a hyper modern and premium gaming keyboard that delivers across the board. Power, style and versatility combine with simply stunning results."

The combination of superb accuracy and speed thanks to Roccat's awesome Titan mechanical switches, as well as the luxe anodised aluminium top plate, super bright AIMO lighting engine, and powerful supporting Swarm software package just combines to produce a gaming keyboard that any gamer would be thrilled to own.

And, unlike some gaming keyboards, the mature, professional aesthetic means the Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO sits comfortably in any setup in our opinion, be that at home, in the eSports arena, or in the office.

All of which is why we are pleased to announce that the winner of the Best Gaming Keyboard Award at the T3 Awards 2020 is the Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO.

For even more winners be sure to check out the T3 Awards 2020 hub page, which is stuffed full of this year's top tech, gadgets and products.