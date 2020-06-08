T3 Awards 2020: GoPro Hero 8 Black is king of the action cameras

GoPro has dominated the action camera market for a while now, and it hasn't let us down with its latest flagship shooter: the GoPro Hero 8 Black is without question the best action camera in the world right now – and now it has a T3 Award 2020 to its name, too.

It manages to pack in a whole load of seriously impressive features without compromising on usability. In fact, the GoPro Hero 8 Black is super-simple to use, with an intuitive interface that will enable even complete beginners to achieve premium results (read T3's full GoPro Hero 8 Black review for an in-depth look at what it can achieve).

Following on from the groundbreaking Hero 7 Black meant the stakes were high for this new addition when it launched in October 2019, but action cam royalty GoPro did not disappoint. The most exciting change is the new frameless body, which features two folding fingers that hinge out from the base and fit directly to a mount or whatever accessory you're using.

On top of that clean new look, the Hero 8 Black also introduces a supercharged version of GoPro's vaunted image stabilising software – HyperSmooth 2.0, new and easy-to-use video modes, plus a raft of other enhancements that help elevate it above its predecessor. And if you're in need of a front-facing camera, you can add one in using a Display Mod, one of the new system of GoPro accessories.

And of course, there are all the features you'd expect from any GoPro action cam. A compact build that's so robust it's all-but bombproof, rich and detailed stills and video, an intuitive interface with powerful features, and control via voice commands – mega-useful when your hands are otherwise occupied with whatever activity you're doing.

Ultimately, when it comes to picking the perfect action camera, the GoPro Hero 8 Black was the clear winner. Quite simply the most powerful action camera in the world, this snapper can handle whatever you might want to throw at it and still live to tell the tale, via top quality stills and footage of your outdoor adventures.

