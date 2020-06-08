T3 Awards 2020: Fjällräven Keb Eco-Shell waterproof jacket leaves the competition high and dry

The Fjällräven Keb Eco-Shell leaves the competition high and dry in the Best Waterproof Jacket category at the T3 Awards 2020.

Competition is fierce in this arena (browse the rest of the best waterproof jackets), but the Fjällräven Keb Eco-Shell Jacket kind of does it all. The headline feature is that 'Eco-Shell' – a stretchy recycled polyester fabric that's as high-performing as it is environmentally friendly. This sustainable fabric is free of the fluorocarbons typically found in waterproof clothing, which are very bad for the environment. You'll need to invest in a fluorocarbon-free re-proofing spray to keep it nice and waterproof, but it's worth it.

Buy the Fjällräven Keb Eco-Shell Jacket (men's and women's versions available)

Even putting those eco credentials aside, this technical shell is an excellent waterproof jacket that'll keep you dry whether you're trekking in the mountains or hitting the ski slopes.

The fabric and cut are designed to give complete freedom of movement, and there are some excellent touches that show that this has been designed by someone who knows what people need from an outdoor jacket. For example, the hand pockets that are usually rendered useless the minute you do your rucksack hip-belt up have been replaced here by two deep and roomy chest pockets. These contain handy elasticated pouches for your gadgets, and a loop-though for headphones.

The adjustable hood is wired for extra visibility and protection in stormy weather, and is big enough to fit over a ski or cycle helmet. Finally, the Fjällräven Keb Eco-Shell features side ventilation to prevent a buildup of moisture inside the jacket as your activity levels ramp up... because it's no good being protected from the rain if the inside of your jacket is a sweat-bath.

All in all, this mountain-proof design and performance makes the Fjällräven Keb Eco-Shell a serious – and seriously impressive – waterproof jacket. It'll endure whatever you throw at it, but when this jacket does reach the end of its life, you can pop it in the recycling, too.

Full shortlist: The North Face Apex Flex GTX Jacket, Fjällräven Mens Keb Eco-Shell Jacket, Paramo Alta III, Maier Sports Metor M, Arc'teryx Zeta AR Jacket, Marmot Bantamweight jacket.