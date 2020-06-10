T3 Awards 2020: Emma Original is our favourite mattress for second year running

The mattress industry has blown up in recent years – thanks mainly to the 'bed in a box' phenomenon – and is now more competitive than ever. Which is why it's all the more impressive that for the second year running, the Emma Original wins the award for best mattress.

This five-star mattress fought off fierce competition from the likes of Eve, Nectar, Otty and Simba to keep its crown in the T3 Awards 2020. If you're looking for a great night's sleep, Emma is the place to go. This memory foam mattress is exceptionally comfortable, supportive in all the right places, and great at isolating movement (so you won't be bothered by a restless partner).

Want a dreamy night's sleep? Browse the best pillows...

... and the best duvets right now

The Emma Original is made up of three layers of hi-tech foams, designed to combine to offer a truly dreamy night's sleep. At the top is a slab of breathable Airgocell foam to relieves pressure and aid ventilation. This is followed by a layer of memory foam that moulds to your body, while still remaining buoyant (fear not – you won't feel like you're sinking into it, never to return). Finally, a supportive, 195mm slab of firmer foam provides a stable base.

Final touches, including a machine-washable cover with a non-slip bottom half and helpful turning handles, also help elevate this mattress above the competition. There's everything you'd expect from a customer service point of view too, including important adjustments to fit the current circumstances. There's free delivery (currently no-contact), a lengthy 'love it or return it' trial period (currently doubled in the UK to 200 nights) and 10-year guarantee for added peace of mind. Read our full Emma mattress review for more information.

The final clincher is the price point: going by the RRP, the Emma Original either matches or comes in cheaper than most of its rivals in most sizes. And if you're savvy, there are plenty of offers to take advantage of that take that price down even lower. (Right now, for instance, there's one of the very best offers you'll ever see at Emma – 40% off with the code MILLION40).

With this kind of quality at such great value, it's a very worthy winner of the Best Mattress T3 Award. For a second year, we're confident you can sleep easy if you choose to go with Emma.

Highly Commended: Eve Premium Hybrid

(Image credit: Eve)

Although the Emma Original got the crown this year, an honourable mention also goes to Eve's uber-comfy Premium Hybrid. This hybrid mattress combines five layers of supportive foam with a layer of full-sized pocket springs. These bring a little added bounce and pressure, as well as making this Eve mattress more breathable (it's cooler to sleep on than the memory foam Emma Original). A slightly firmer sleeping experience and a luxurious 28cm build round out a truly excellent mattress.