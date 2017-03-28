T3 Agenda: V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones, Denon's AH-C621R in-ear ones and more

In today's Tuesday rendition of the T3 Agenda, we take V-Moda's hotly anticipated Crossfade 2 wireless over-ear headphones, Denon's latest in-ear headphones and more...

Premium audio just got even slicker with the V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Last week we took a look at V-Moda's ultra-premium Remix Bluetooth speaker, and now the Californian audio firm is doubling up on the high-quality front with the Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones.

Powered by brand new dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers using a hi-resolution CCAW coil - it's also been certified by Japan Audio Society (JAS) to Hi-Res Audio standard in wired mode so you know you're getting a quality audio experience right out of the box.

With an extended frequency range from 5Hz to 40kHz, you can now connect to a lossless music service or 24bit/96kHz playback sources and experience an increased dynamic range, with more precise and sparkling high-frequency definition. Simply pair the Crossfade 2 Wireless to a Bluetooth device and enjoy the headphones up to 33 feet (10 meters).

Crossfade 2 Wireless is now available in three colors optimized for personalisation: Matte Black (£300), Matte White (£300) and Rose Gold featuring Qualcomm aptX (£330) at V-MODA.com.

April 2017 launch set for Denon's AH-C621R in-ear headphones

Denon has announced the AH-C621R, the latest addition to its portfolio of high-quality headphones. The new model is packed with advanced Denon technologies to deliver the best possible performance, from high-quality drivers and enclosures to a dedicated app to allow further optimisation of the sound.

The AH-C621R boasts the Denon Acoustic Optimiser for dynamic, distortion-free sound, ergonomic aluminium/resin housing and Comply Eartips for best sound and fit, high quality cable and 3-button remote control including a microphone and supports the Denon Audio app for sound tuning and advanced functionality.

The Denon AH-C621R In-Ear Headphones (with added Remote and Microphone) will retail for £79.

Add some Scandinavian cool to your home with the Urbanears multi-room speaker

Scandinavian audio collective Urbanears has made its name over the years with some pretty impressive headphones, but it's now branching out into the world of speakers and boy, is it doing it in a big way.

This is the Urbanears Connected Speaker, designed to work as part of multi-room audio network that brings music to your entire home.

Packed with advanced Wi-Fi technology, Urbanears Connected Speakers give you the freedom to play your favorite music from a variety of sources. You can stream from Spotify Connect, Airplay, or Chromecast built-in, connect via Bluetooth, or use the classic aux cord hook-up.

The two models, Stammen and Baggen, offer this stylish experience in two sizes with the larger Baggen boasting a powerful 60W output. Whether its playing internet radio or banging out your favourite tunes, these fashioned-focused speakers will help bring some audio flair to your home.

The speakers are available in variety of colours, with the Stammen retailing for £300 and the Baggen for £400.