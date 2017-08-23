T3 Agenda: The KOO Open Cube bike sunglasses. CatEye’s new wearable lights. And more!

It's Wednesday, so that can only mean one thing - the mid-week T3 Agenda. In today's post - a new pair of polycarbonate sunglasses designed for arduous rides; new wearable lights from CatEye to keep you safe on the road; and more...

See the road with style with Kask's new KOO Cube cycle sunglasses

Following on from the successful KOO Open, Kask returns with the KOO Open Cube - a new half frame model with easily removable, interchangeable lenses and new colors. With added ventilation, KOO Open Cube ensures your vision is always crystal clear, whatever the weather.

Constructed from polycarbonate, this Italian-made cycle shades weigh just 30g and offer easily interchangeable lenses (manufactured by the renowned German lens maker Zeiss). Lenses are available in three new colors - infrared (suitable for road), ultra white and red mirror (suitable for mountain biking).

Available at the end of 2017, prices start from £169.99 and includes glasses lens, extra clear lens and nose bridge.

Stay safe on the road with this cycle helmet and body lights

Cycle accessory maker CatEye has just launched a brand new range of safety-centric lights, designed to ensure you stand out bright and clear on nighttime rides. The new range includes the Duplex helmet light (with a front and tail light), the Volt400 Duplex (an upgraded version of the Duplex with the flashing lifetime increased from 100 hours to 250) and the Wearable X (a light that clips onto the back of your jersey or backpack).

There's also the Rapid X2 Kinetic (for your seat post) and the Loop 2 (for your ankles or wrists). For more info on the entire CatEye range, and your nearest dealer, check out their official site.

Watch films or play games like never before with the HD39Darbee home projector from Optoma

Movie fans and gamers can enjoy a super-size cinema-quality picture in their own home without dimming the lights with Optoma’s latest projector to feature award-winning Darbee technology - HD39Darbee.

With an impressive 16ms response time, it gives a fast response for gaming and, boasting a brightness of 3,500 lumens, this new projector couples bright, vibrant images with installation flexibility. It offers Full HD 1080p resolution - making it ideal for gaming, live sports and big film nights.

The Optoma HD39Darbee home projector will be later this year. No word yet on an official price.

Use Alexa's Amazon Music skills to find the perfect tunes for your mood

This week, Amazon Music is officially rolling out "activities" via Alexa in the UK, exclusively available to Prime Music and Amazon Music Unlimited listeners. So you can now use Alexa to play tunes from some of your favourite genres or styles with a simple phrase such as, “Alexa, play hard rock for lifting weights,” or, “Alexa, play jazz for dinner."

Amazon Music has built brand new voice controls specifically focused on activities that have been most requested by users over the past few months, such as tunes for for meditation, partying, working out and much more. Over 500 activities have been programmed into Alexa for Amazon Music and they'll be rolling out across Alexa devices this week.