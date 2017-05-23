T3 Agenda: The Audeze LCD-i4 in-ear headphones will blow your mind, Sol Republic's Amps Air buds and more

In today's Tuesday reincarnation of the T3 Agenda, we take a look at one of the most expensive set of in-ear headphones EVER, we check out Sol Republic's new AirPods rival and more...

These ultra flash Audeze LCD-i4 in-ear headphones will set you back a tasty £2,399

Audio specialist Audeze (a firm known for its ultra high-end tech for audiophiles with deep pockets) keeps itself on brand as it launches the LCD-i4 - an all-out assault on making the absolute best in-ear headphones.

Oh yeah, by the way that high-end thing means the LCD-14 in-ear headphones will set you back north of £2,000. So what do you get for all that dough? Audeze says it's scaled down the renowned LCD-4, creating what it calls an, 'End Game in-ear headphone for music lovers'. In other words, its lightweight (just 12g per ear) and sounds like there's a surround sound cinema in your head.

The LCD-i4 uses the same 0.5-micron thick diaphragm as the original LCD-4: so thin it’s about the width of a white blood cell. To this, Audeze adds its patented focused magnet technology, Fluxor and patented Uniforce voice-coil technology.

Audeze adds more strength to its popular iSINE-style housing by using a magnesium outer half, which adds real bass impact down to a 10Hz bass response. The magnesium also offers sound-deadening properties to help prevent ringing - and therefore smearing - of the mid-to-high frequencies.

The LCD-i4 will be available from late June, with a suggested retail price of £2399.

Sol Republic's wireless Amps Air ear buds are now available in the UK

Audio masters Sol Republic has just launched Amps Air, a new wireless earbud that offers smooth Bluetooth® wireless technology, comfort, sound, and style.

The ultralight earbuds deliver up to three hours of music playtime and come with a sleek, portable charging case which offers 15 full earbud charges. With a built in 2200maH battery and USB port, the case even doubles as charger for your phone.

The ear buds are designed to comfortably fit the ear with a silicone, sweat resistant sleeve and futuristically designed grooves. The grooves allow an airflow, making Amps Air the perfect workout partner, as well as being comfortable enough to wear all day.

Available in Rose Gold and Black, Amps Air are £149.00 and are available from Sol Republic’s new UK site, Amazon and HMV (from June).

Land Rover launches limited edition supporter’s wristband made from recycled ocean plastics

With just days to go before the 35th America's Cup, and Britain is so excited to take part it's teamed up with Land Rover to launch a limited-edition supporter's wristband; the 'Band of Britain'. Team Britain has never won the trophy in its 166-year-long history, so what better to get our guys and gals supported than a band made for recycled ocean plastics?

Made from plastic recovered from marine and coastal environments, along with a recycled alloy clasp the red and blue, nautically-knotted design, the 'Band of Britain' converts waste into fashion and has been created by BIONIC yarn with the support of the team's Exclusive Sustainability Partner, 11th Hour Racing.

The Band of Britain, priced at £15 (including p&p) are available online at and will also be available through official America's Cup merchandise outlets in Bermuda and the home of Land Rover BAR in Portsmouth.