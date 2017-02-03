T3 Agenda: The 1978 Range Rover gets Reborn, Toyota's stylish new C-HR crossover and more

In this week's final edition of the T3 Agenda, we go all retro with the Reborn 1978 Range Rover, the new C-HR crossover design from Toyota and much more...

You can now get your hands on a 1978 Classic Range Rover thanks to the firm's elite Reborn program

Range Rover Reborn is a new program from Land Rover Classic designed to give customers the chance to own, "expertly sourced and comprehensively restored," Classic Land Rovers. As a result, you too could own a beautifully restored 1978 Range Rover - the iconic design that shaped the future of the SUV.

Decked in that instantly recognisable (and very '70s Bahama Gold chassis) with a 3528cc V8 Petrol Carburettor Zenith-Stromberg 175CD type engine, a four-speed manual transmission and a max power of 132bhp at 5000rpm the Range Rover Reborn is restored to exact 1970 factory standards and sources only the most authentic parts.

An ideal addition to any car collector's collection , the Range Rover Reborn comes with preferred chassis numbers and unique characteristics. Prices for completed Range Rover Reborn restorations from Land Rover Classic will start from £135,000.

Toyota's futuristic new C-HR crossover looks like a truncated Batmobile (and with all the tech to match)

It was only last month that we got to go hands-on with Toyota's updated GT86 around the Arctic Circle, but now we got to go up close and personal with the firm's latest offering - the C-HR.

The futuristic looking C-HR (or Coupe High-Rider as it's known to close friends and family) is being tipped as a radical newcomer to one of the country's most popular vehicle segments - the crossover - 'radical' here meaning the option of a full hybrid powertrain and a wacky new design.

Combining capacity with style thanks to a sleek couple-like roof and tapered cabin, the five-seater, four-door crossover comes with the option of a 1.8-litre hybrid petrol system or 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and offers CO2 emissions below 90g/km.

Our very own tech lifestyle editor Duncan Bell attended the unveiling of the C-HR, and he was more than a little impressed by Toyota's ambitious crossover: "Having attended the highly classy launch event, where I sat at a roulette table while the new Toyota drove in circles around me, then was lightly stroked on the shoulder by Mila Jovovich, then had about a gallon of artisan craft ale, I strongly advise all readers of T3 to buy a Toyota C-HR immediately.

"The fact it looks like a truncated batmobile and has about as much tech is the icing on the cake," he adds.

The Toyota C-HR is available to order today for £20,995.

Perfect your swing (and improve your handicap) with American Golf's impressive new drivers

If you're a budding golfer in need of a game-changing new club - or an experienced pro looking to tweak their form to the next level - American Golf has just the thing for you.

The sports retailer is now selling a raft of new drivers from some of the biggest names in golf including Callaway, Taylor Made and Cobra. The Cobra King is one such new bit of kit, a driver with three separate weights built-in to help you properly track each strike of the ball. The range starts for £229.

Then there's the Callaway Epic Great Big Bertha driver (available now for £429), which comes with a design feature called Jailbreak (which helps stiffen your body when swinging the club, enabling you to transfer more energy to the ball.

Finally, there's the TaylorMade M2 2017 edition, a driver that's been geometrically reshaped to increase the efficiency and accuracy of your shots. You can pick one up today from American Golf for £329.99.