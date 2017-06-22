T3 Agenda: SEE the music with JBL Pulse 3. Portable tunes, heavy name: Sound Blaster Roar Classic Lite. And more!

In this week's Thursday edition of the T3 Agenda, we start a rave with the light up wireless Bluetooth speaker from JBL, add some serious power to our portable music with the Sound Blaster Roar Classic Lite and more...

See the music your hear with the party-friendly Pulse 3 Bluetooth speaker from JBL

Does your Bluetooth speaker light up with your music, turning every room in its in into a mini rave waiting to kick off? Well, if it doesn't you might want to get yourself a JBL Pulse 3.

The Pulse 3 includes all the features you've come to expect from the previous models in the Pulse range - including 360-degree sound and a LED light show feature - plus new changes, such as seamlessly separating the speaker into two sections with the top hosting the LED light show and the bottom portion providing base heavy sound through the use of three drivers and dual passive radiators to keep the party going for up to 12 hours at a time.

As well as being waterproof (so it can sit poolside, without shorting out if it gets splashed), the Pulse 3 enables you to customise the LED lights for a personal touch and provides access to Siri and Google Now, via JBL’s Voice Assistant Integration feature to control music with voice on command.

The JBL Pulse 3 will be available for £199.99 from Currys and JBL.com. It will be available in in white and black.

Get loud when on the move with the Sound Blaster Roar Classic Lite

Audio specialist Creative Technology has announced the availability of the newest speaker in the Sound Blaster Roar series: the compact yet powerful Sound Blaster Roar Classic Lite. Retaining the acoustic DNA of the original Sound Blaster Roar, the Classic Lite features a cleaner, edgier look with graphite black grills and anodized gray radiator enclosure edges.

Although small and compact, the Sound Blaster Roar Classic Lite actually features five speaker drivers, including a subwoofer: dual lightweight high-frequency 1.5-inch drivers for projecting far-field high-frequency dispersion, a top-firing subwoofer that pushes bass upwards, plus two side-firing passive radiators to spread the bass out even farther.

The speaker also features 2 high-performance amplifiers - one dedicated to driving lows and mids, another solely for delivering highs – producing clear, spacious, well-balanced audio without compromising on the bass.

The Sound Blaster Roar Classic Lite will be available with a price tag of £139.99 at Creative.com.

Data mining suggests big changes and Legendary Pokemon are coming to Pokemon Go

If info gathered from a recent Pokemon Go data mine is anything to go by, the uber-popular mobile title is set to have a huge surge of extra content with an incoming update.

Patch update: 0.67.1 APK will include the introduction of Raid Tickets, which will give you access to the new Raid Battles at Poke Gyms. There's a Free Raid Ticket but there also Premium and Legendary versions available. TMs, a staple of the mainline Pokemon series, are also being added in, which enable you to train your critter to perform new moves.

Gym Badges - another staple of the main games - are also being added in, as are the introduction of some Legendary Pokemon to the mix. So you'll be able to search and catch such super-rare creatures as Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres and more.