T3 Agenda: Planet Earth II becomes first TV show to hit 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, ADATA's award-winning SD700 SSD and more

In the first T3 Agenda of the week, Planet Earth II becomes the first TV series to be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray, to more of Horizon: Zero Dawn's monsters get a reveal and more...

The incredible Planet Earth 2 will be the first TV series to get a release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Back in 2016, Sir David Attenborough's incredible sequel to Planet Earth proved the veteran naturalist and broadcaster is still the best in the business, with Planet Earth II becoming the most watched natural history series of the last 15 years.

Now the BBC has confirmed the groundbreaking event is going to be the first TV series to get a release on the highest quality platform you can buy in the shops - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The platform showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider colour spectrum, offering brighter, deeper and more lifelike colours plus 5.1 DTS-HD master audio for a clean, crisp audio track.

You can now pre-order the series on Amazon for £39.99. The incredible boxset will arrive on 13 March.

ADATA's SD700 3D NAND SSD wins big at the iF Design Awards 2017

ADATA's impressive SD700 3D NAND SSD, which dropped late last year, has just bagged itself iP Design Award to recognise the quality and style of the product's stylish design and architecture.

The SD700 utilises 3D NAND flash, making it more reliable and more power efficient than traditional 2D NAND. It also uses USB 3.1, enough to stream 4K content with no buffering or lag, while offering typical data speeds of 440MB/s read and write. And it's plug and play compatible with Windows, Mac OS, and Android devices!

It's also been designed with an IEC IP68 rating in mind so you can be sure it's completely dust-tight and can operate normally even after submersion in 1.5m of water for up to 60 whole minutes.

You can buy an ADATA SD700 for less than £149 direct Amazon today.

While away the countdown to Horizon: Zero Dawn with two videos profiling its two latest robo-monsters

Horizon: Zero Dawn is a mere three weeks away (launching two days before Nintendo Switch and its launch titles), so to get you in the mood to explore a beautiful post-post-apocalyptic open-world, Sony and Guerrilla Games have released two new videos profiling some of the giant beasties you'll be hunting.

First, there's the giant Stormbird - a mechanical scourge of the skies that can swoop at your from above or drop down and fight you on land with claw strikes and gushes of deadly air.

If you manage to out-hunt the Stormbird, there's a good chance you might encounter the Behemoth. This giant beast uses anti-gravity to store parts from other machine creatures in its belly and, if provoked, will use a pair of drills to fling rocks your way.

Horizon: Zero Dawn will launch exclusively on PS4 on 1 March. You can pre-order a copy today from Amazon for £44.