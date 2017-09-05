T3 Agenda: Onkyo's Smart Speaker G3. Lindy's HDMI and 4K audio extractor/embedder. And more!

In today's Tuesday regeneration of the T3 Agenda - Onkyo's Smart Speaker G3 is coming, and adds in Google Assistant voice control to boot; Lindy launches a new audio extractor/embedder; and more...

Connect and control your tunes with Onkyo Smart Speaker G3's Google Assistant connectivity

Smart speakers - especially those with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa connectivity - are all the rage at the moment and Japanese electronics firm Onkyo is getting in on the act with the Smart Speaker G3 with added (you guessed it) Google Assistant.

The Smart Speaker G3 can do all the usual things you'd expect from a smart speaker in 2017, including answer questions, provide weather and traffic updates, read out recipes, set reminders, provide travel information, and enable online shopping just by voice. The Google Assistant offers compatibility with leading home automation apps for smart device control, allowing users to perform a variety of tasks such as adjusting room temperature and controlling lights by voice.

The Onkyo Smart Speaker G3 will be available in October in either white or black. No word on an official price just yet.

Extract and embed hi-res audio with Lindy's HDMI 2.0a 4K device

If you're looking to up your audio game at home when using speakers, sound bars and amplifiers, Lindy has just the device for you - its new HDMI 2.0a 4K Audio Extractor & Embedder. It enables you to extract and embed audio from both HDMI signals (with support for 4K UHD) and digital HDMI ARC signals.

Designed to help you overcome the challenges of installing AV equipment, the HDMI 2.0a 4K Audio Extractor & Embedder is perfect for the extraction of audio from a HDMI source device such as a Blu-ray player (via TOSLink or a 3.5mm audio cable) and played back through an amplifier, active speaker or sound bar (ideal for home cinema setups).

The HDMI 2.0a 4K Audio Extractor & Embedder retails at £99.98 and is available from lindy.co.uk now.

Transform the surround sound in your home with this new 7.2-channel receiver from Pioneer

Pioneer has announced the SC-LX502, a 7.2-channel AV receiver setting a new standard for surround-sound performance optimised for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

In addition to native Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based audio, the inclusion of Dolby Surround and DTS Neural:X enables you to access standard multi-channel audio on DVD, Blu-ray Disc, and video streaming services via media players to be upmixed for playback through a speaker of your choice.

The SC-LX502 also features that all important Direct Energy HD Amplification, delivering high power through all channels simultaneously. Responsive amplification is enhanced with exclusive MCACC and Phase Control technology, which resolves bass lag for improved sonic coherence. So whatever the source, you can be sure you're getting the best audio signal possible.

No word on an official price point for the Pioneer SC-LX502 just yet, but it'll be available for purchase later this month.