T3 Agenda: Logitech Brio 4K Stream Edition Camera. Kodak Pixpro's new 4K VR action cam. And more!

In today's Tuesday edition of the T3 Agenda - give your burgeoning YouTube or Twitch steaming career an upgrade with the Logitech's Brio 4K Stream Edition Camera; Kodak Pixpro's new 4K VR action cam, and more...

Stream and record YouTube vlogs in Ultra HD 4K with Logitech's new Brio 4K Stream Edition Cam

Logitech has just announced the launch of the Logitech Brio 4K Stream Edition, a new Ultra HD 4K camera that enables you to create impactful live streams for gaming and broadcasting.

It offers a hyper-fast framerate, operating at a cool 1080p/60fps when using frame rate priority mode (which is perfect for life-like videos with reduced lag or delay). There's also the ChromaCam AI background neutralizer app so you can blur, remove or replace clutter for a professional-looking image wherever you stream. Add to that customisable angles and a free 12-month premium XSplit license with every unit and you've got one full fat package.

The Logitech Brio 4K Stream Edition is available for a recommended retail price of £219.99.

Go hands on with the Kodak Pixpro's new 4K VR action camera at IFA 2017

If you happen to be in Berlin next month for the annual IFA expo, Kodak Pixpro have a little surprise for you. The firm is giving visitors the chance to be some of the first try out the brand new and as-yet-unreleased Kodak Pixpro's 4K VR action camera.

Kodak Pixpro will be offering a 360 degrees tutorial workshop at IFA 2017 taking things to new heights with a VR flying machine and a small robot fitted with its 360 degree action cameras, allowing stand visitors to explore in a new dimension their 360 degree VR videos, creative vision and passion.

The Kodak Pixpro 4K VR action camera will be released later this year with a price tag of £499.

Meters Music launches brand new 'Cubed' wireless speaker system

Headphone and speaker specialist Meters Music has just launched a brand new wireless speaker that's really edgy. So edgy, in fact, it's Cubed. These desktop speakers feature the firm's signature, fully-functioning VU Meter – lending a dash of studio cool to the first of Meters’ wireless speaker range.

Normally reserved for reading the input levels of musical instruments in recording studios, this cool feature shows the music playback level status at a glance, so you don’t just hear your music – you can see it too.

The Meters Music Cubed Wireless Speaker System is available now with a price tag of £199.99.

The new Canon PRIXMA Home is the Swiss Army Knife of home printers

Canon has just unveiled a new 3-in-1 multifunctional inkjet printer range for you to print, scan and copy at home. The updated PIXMA TS Series features Wi-Fi connectivity, is stylish, compact and - more importantly - easy-to-use.

The range includes the PIXMA TS5150 (a practical and affordable printer that uses a single ink design for quick home document printing), the PIXMA TS6150 (a compact and high performing 5-colour ink model), the PIXMA TS8150 (featuring a brand new 6-colour ink system) and the PIXMA TS9150 (the top of the range premium model perfect for beautiful photo prints).

The PIXMA TS5150 will be available in black and white with a price tag of £89.99. The PIXMA TS6150 will also be available in black and white, priced at £159.99. The PIXMA TS8150 will come in black, white or red for £199.99. Finally, the PIXMA TS9150 will be available in grey and red with an SRP of £249.99. Each one will be available from September 2017.