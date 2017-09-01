T3 Agenda: D-Link's Omna 180 HD Camera. Jabra Elite 25e headphones. New SanDisk iXpand Base. And more!

In the final T3 Agenda of the week - secure your home with D-Link's new Omna 180 HD Camera. Get a full 18 hours of use out of the Jabra Elite 25e headphones on a single charge. And more!

Secure your home for good with the Omna 180 HD Camera from D-Link

If you're looking to add a security camera with some serious specs to your home, D-Link has you covered. The Omna 180 HD Camera combines D-Link’s own IP surveillance tech with the user-friendly accessibility of Apple HomeKit, which enables you to access the Omna directly from your iOS device, via the Omna app.

What’s more, the motion detection feature means users receive a notification the moment movement is detected, making them alert instantaneously. The Omna is available right now and retails for £149.95. You can order one today direct from Apple.

Get a whole 18 hours of playback with the new Jabra Elite 25e headphones

Jabra has just added to its growing portfolio of audio gizmos with the new Elite 25e headphones, which offer the power to seamlessly switch between calls and music throughout the day. And with its impressive in-built battery, the Elite 25e will keep you motivated for up to 18 hours on a single charge.

The improve neckband design has been optimised comfort and fit, and is also wind and water resistant so you can use them in a downpour without fear of them shorting out on you. It also comes with a dedicated Siri and Google Now button for added connectivity. The Jabra Elite 25e is now available in black for only £69.99.

Saves photos and videos while charging with SanDisk iXpand Base

Take a gander at the new SanDisk iXpandTM Base, which offers a convenient way to back up your iPhone photos, videos and contacts with the minimum of hassle. With iXpand Base, there’s no need to change any daily habits, you simply plug your iPhone into the iXpand Base and automatically back up your content while the phone is charging.

With up to 256GB2 of local storage for its largest model, the SanDisk iXpand Base offers all the options you need to back up even the largest media collections. The SanDisk iXpand Base is now available with the following sizes and prices: 32GB/£53.99, 64GB/£69.99, 128GB/105.99 and 256GB/£176.99.

Perform under pressure with the AfterShokz Trekz Air wireless bone conduction headphones

AfterShokz's latest set of fitness-focused headphones, the Trekz Air, follow on from the impressive Trekz Titanium with reduced sound leakage, improved dual noise canceling mics, a new antenna for improved Bluetooth connection and resigned bone conduction transducers that deliver even more bass.

These sweat resistant, IP55-rated headphones offer six hours of music and calls on a single charge and features that all important titanium finish and wraparound design that made its predecessor so sturdy.

Trekz Air will be available in four colours (Midnight Blue, Forest Green, Slate Gray and Sunset Pink) and will be available soon in the UK with a price tag of £149.95.

BlackBerry's KEYone handset gets a special Black Limited Edition

BlackBerry has unveiled a special edition of its award-winning KEYone handset at IFA 2017 with the introduction of the BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition. The all-new Black Edition comes with a matte black finish added to the device’s aluminum frame, as well as featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will still support microSD expandable storage up to an additional 2TB.

The BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition will go on-sale beginning in Q3 2017 in the UK with a retail price of £549.