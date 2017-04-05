T3 Agenda: Casio's Edifice range gets an F1 supercharge, Smeg goes fashion forward and more

In today's hump day edition of the T3 Agenda, we have Casio's stylish new F1 inspired Edifice watches, a new collab between Smeg and Dolce&Gabbana and more...

Casio's new range of watches speed onto your wrist with some Formula 1 style

Venerable watchmaking specialist (and school calculator aficionado) Casio has teamed up with the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula 1 team to create some new additions to the Edifice metal watch range.

Casio says the two new models will embody the brand concept of, "Speed and Intelligence," with the EQB-501TRC allowing for auto time adjustment four times a day using the Accurate Time System that obtains time information from a smartphone, and updates the watch’s internal data on daylight savings time (DST) and time zone.

The EQB-501TRC model accents basic black with splashes of blue and red, of the Scuderia Toro Rosso logo colours, on the second hand and one of the dials, as well as featuring a band that uses Cordura fabric for the outer surface and red team colour leather for the inner one.

New Lucky Vibes app will help extend your visit to the Fondation Louis Vuitton museum with fun games

Parisian art museum Foundation Louis Vuitton is launching Lucky Vibes, a brand new app for audience members interested in digital innovation, in particular teenagers and young adults.

Lucky Vibes is a fun game that combines music with manual dexterity. The player can fly a “Tubaloon” above Frank Gehry’s building, with the goal of catching as many musical notes as possible to carry on a melody, while avoiding obstacles.

The four levels of Lucky Vibes will enable you to experience the Foundation Louis Vuitton from different angles: during the summer, during a storm, at night, or during a concert. Anecdotes pertaining to the building and its history serve as transitions from one level to the next.

Also, visitors to the Foundation Louis Vuitton will have the opportunity to prolong their experience of the museum through a new section of the Foundation’s website. On www.fondationlouisvuitton.fr, they can now rediscover all the works in the permanent collection exhibited since its opening in October 2014.

The Lucky Vines app is available now for free on iOS.

The new Dolce&Gabbana x Smeg collaboration will bring some crazy colours to your kitchen

Italian appliance maker Smeg has announced it's once again teamed up with iconic fashion powerhouse, Dolce&Gabbana to launch its second collection of small domestic appliances.

The spectacular ‘Sicily is my Love’ range includes the blender, citrus juicer, stand mixer, coffee machine, toaster, kettle and slow juicer, each of which has been beautifully adorned with vivid decorative Sicilian motifs.

We've no word on price or a firm release date yet but expect these beautiful and quirky kitchen items to cost a pretty penny when they eventually arrive.