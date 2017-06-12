T3 Agenda: Aston Martin and Hogan's new luxury sneaker, first HDR QLED gaming monitors from Samsung and more

In the latest edition of the T3 Agenda, we add some style to our feet with some luxury sneakers from Hogan and Aston Martin, we take a look at Samsung's very special new range of gaming monitors and more...

Rev up your shoewear game with the new Aston Martin X Hogan luxury sneakers

London Fashion Week Men's is in full swing, so what better time for a shoemaker and a luxury car maker to team up for a brand new sneaker? Aston Martin and Hogan are the firms involved and they've just announced a new partnership that will see the two luxury brands collaborate on an exclusive ‘Aston Martin x Hogan’ limited edition luxury sneaker for the Autumn Winter 2017/18.

Available later this month, the rather fetching ‘Aston Martin x Hogan’ luxury sneaker will be available in four colour designs. Its high quality leather is paired with nylon mesh to create a look that's as casual as it is smart, creating what the two companies call a 'contemporary urban feel'. The tongue of the sneaker is cut from Aston Martin’s classic kestrel tan leather with pinched seam detailing and feature the iconic Aston Martin wings.

Limited to a run of 3,000 pairs, the ‘Aston Martin x Hogan’ exclusive collection will be available at Hogan flagship stores worldwide, on Hogan.com and at the Aston Martin Dover Street brand centre from the end of June.

Samsung eyes PC gaming nirvana with its new HDR QLED monitor range

Samsung has only just gone and unveiled the world’s largest ultra-wide monitor range, offering an incredible balance of aspect ratio and graphical fidelity that will make any game - including such delights as the upcoming Star Wars Battlefront II - leap off the screen with jaw-dropping realism.

The new 49-inch CHG90 and CHG70 (available in 27 and 31.5-inch variations) curved monitors will feature powerful High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture enhancement technology typically reserved for televisions. When combined with the CHG90’s ultra-wide design and the CHG70’s Quantum Dot composition, this HDR integration produces a realistic, detailed picture that showcases games exactly as developers intended.

The monitor delivers stunning 1,800R curvature and an ultra-wide 178-degree viewing angle, maintaining content visibility from any location within a given space. Ideal for first-person shooting, racing, flight simulation and action-heavy games, the CHG90 aligns an accelerated refresh rate (144Hz) and 1ms motion picture response time (MPRT) with advanced, four-channel scanning technology to deter motion blur.

The Samsung CHG90 can be pre-ordered now, with an asking price of $1,499. It goes on sale from 10 July. The Samsung CHG70 will cost $699.99 and will launch on the same date.

Up your game with Netgear's Nighthawk S8000 Gaming & Streaming Switch

If you're like us, then setting up the ultimate gaming setup is a constantly evolving process as you strive for the best connection, hardware and games. Netgear is looking to make that process of choice even more difficult with the launch of its new gaming switch device, the Advanced 8-port Gigabit Nighthawk S8000 Gaming & Streaming Switch.

It offers versatile, ultra-high performance, easily configurable network setup designed for expert gaming, 4K UHD media streaming and home network connectivity. It brings low latency, port prioritization, and Quality of Service (QoS) management for the best experience with demanding applications.

The Netgear Nighthawk S8000 Gaming and Streaming Advanced 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch is available now for £71.99 via Amazon.