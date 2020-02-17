Swatch goes big and bold with Tokyo 2020 Olympic watch collection

Swatch has revealed a set of watches to celebrate this summer’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The limited-edition models are based on the Swatch Big Bold, but with striking blue, red and white colourways, and Tokyo 2020 branding on the dial and strap loops.

With a 47mm case, these are certainly statement-sized watches, and the bright colours of the Tokyo 2020 collection means they’ll certainly stand out on any wrist.

Each watch features an integrated rubber strap with matching case, second hand and hour markers, and a matching crown unusually located at the two o’clock position.

The two models are known as the BB Kurenai Red and the BB AI Blue. A third model is called the Tokyo 2020 Blue, which offers a simpler design without Olympic branding, a crown at three o’clock, and a day and date complication.

The Swatch Big Bold has a plastic case with silicone strap; it is powered by a Quartz movement, and water resistance is to three bar, or 30 metres.

Acting as host city for the second time in 56 years, Tokyo’s summer games run from 24 July until 9 August.

