Super Bowl TV deals: $300 off Samsung's Q900 8K LED Smart TV at Best Buy

On the hunt for a good 8K TV deal? Best Buy is taking $300 off Samsung's Q900 55" QLED 8K Smart TV bringing the price tag on this 8K TV down to just $1,999.99 for a limited time.

While finding a cheap 8K deal is next to impossible at the moment, you can still save quite a bit if you know where to look for deals on 8K TVs. Best Buy tends to have solid offers, but right now they've got a killer discount on Samsung's Q900 series TVs.

Samsung Q900 55" QLED UHD 8K Smart TV (Tizen) Now: $1,999.99 | Was; $2,299.99 | Savings: $300 (13%)

While we're still some time away from seeing a good 8K TV under $1000, Samsung's Q900 55" 8K QLED at $1,999 is a pretty fair price point for a display of this quality. If an 8K TV is something you're after, this is a killer deal to check out.View Deal

One of the best 8K TVs for the price, Samsung's Q900 55" QLED at this price is well worth a serious look for shoppers on the hunt for a solid 8K display.

The Q900 Series is powered by Samsung's signature Tizen smart platform, powered by a Quantum processor that delivers stunning image quality and scaling. Content not natively shot in 8K looks better than ever, bringing out more detail than possible with standard LED displays.

Watching Super Bowl 55 on a 55" 8K QLED display? Nothing like it. While the price tag may seem high, the quality and features you get from Samsung's Q900 QLED display is unbeatable at this price. Plus, until 8K becomes more common you won't find a better price on a 55" 8K display until Memorial Day sales.

