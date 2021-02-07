Live stream Super Bowl 2021 for FREE from anywhere - watch online right NOW!

It's Super Bowl time! And wherever you are, whatever your preferred streaming device - it's never been as easy as it is in 2021 to get a Super Bowl live stream and watch online for FREE!

That's right...the big Brady vs Mahomes battle is almost here and ready to kickoff in Tampa. Super Bowl LV sees the Buccaneers take an unprecedented homefield advantage into their match-up with the reigning champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

With plenty in store alongside the biggest game of the NFL season, you can also expect a fantastic performance from The Weeknd in the legendary Halftime Show, as well as big budget commercials. Basically... don't miss a Super Bowl live stream!

Super Bowl live stream: watch online from outside your country

The Super Bowl is the biggest show on Earth and it therefore is shown practically everywhere (more on where below). That said, in years gone by people have scrambled to pick up the best VPN for the Sunday. We reckon the main reasons people do this is to:

1. See your domestic coverage when abroad

2. Avoid having to pay to watch

3. Watch the UK's BBC coverage where there are no commercial breaks

Getting a VPN helps you achieve all three as it's a tool for changing your IP address and thus make your laptop, phone or streaming device appear somewhere entirely different. Although it may be against Ts&Cs of broadcasters who are wanting to protect their broadcasting rights.

How to watch a FREE Super Bowl live stream of Chiefs vs Buccaneers with NO ADS

NFL fans in the UK get a really good deal when it comes to getting a Super Bowl live stream. They benefit from coverage on the free-to-air BBC, which means they don't have to put up with an ad-break every 15 minutes. Yep, viewers can watch uninterrupted coverage of the Super Bowl game...for free!

Better yet, BBC iPlayer allows you to watch from the comfort of anywhere, viewable across a ton of devices including the best laptops and best tablets. These include:

Smart TVs: JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung

JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobile: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku

Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Consoles: Xbox One, PS4

Whilst the BBC's coverage of the 2021 Super Bowl is certainly anyone's best bet, there are other options available for American football fans in the UK.

Prefer Sky's sports commentary? If you're a subscriber of one of its many Sky Sports packages, you'll be able to tune into Super Bowl 55. For those who don't already drop serious cash on Sky and aren't prepared to commit for the long haul, you can also make the most of Sky's NFL coverage with its Now TV Sky Sports Pass offering. A contract-free way to watch Sky Sports, pay month-to-month or even day-to-day and cancel any time.

Don't forget you can get all the NFL hot-takes you could need straight from BBC, though, without spending a penny. And if you happen to be outside of the UK for the big one, you can still catch the big game with a trusty VPN as described above.

How to watch Super Bowl online for free: what streaming services offer a free trial?

Our top tip for finding a way to watch Super Bowl online for free is making the most of streaming services. While these services are often paid-for, many do offer a free trial period, allowing new customers to check out the service and see if it's for them.

Thankfully a lot of the streaming services that will be showing live coverage of Super Bowl Sunday have free trial periods.

Find a list of which streaming services are hosting the Super Bowl in some major NFL-loving countries, and their free trial periods, with some spanning from three days to a whole month.

BBC iPlayer - Free to UK viewers (with TV license)

CBS All Access - US customers get a 7-day free trial

CBSSport.com - US viewers can watch all the action leading up to, as well as the big game itself

FuboTV - US customers get a 7-day free trial on Family and Latino Quarterly plans

Yahoo Sports - US viewers can download the Yahoo Sports app and watch for free

DAZN - customers in Canada and Germany get a 1-month trial

Kayo Sports - Australian customers get a 14-day free trial

Spark Sport - customers in New Zealand get a 7-day free trial

Azteca 7 - free to customers in Mexico in browser or on the Azteca app

With many of these streaming services offering compatibility across a number of devices, you'll be able to catch every pass, kick and touchdown no matter where you are or what device you're watching on.

Of course every streaming service may be slightly different, so be sure to check what devices the service supports before diving in. However, you can expect to watch Super Bowl online free across Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, Mac, Windows, and more.

Super Bowl live stream: US networks exlained

It's likely there won't be a screen Stateside that isn't tuned into Super Bowl 55 over February 7 in the US. Of course, the majority of sporting fans can expect coverage of the big game on CBS, which comes as a part of your cable package, with the option to watch on your TV or utilise the CBS website at no extra cost.

Don't have cable? For $5.99 a month you can utilise CBS's streaming service, aptly named CBS All Access. Time it right and you can make the most of its 7-day free trial and not pay a thing by cancelling before your subscription auto-renews. Better still, CBS have all but confirmed it'll be offering a free Super Bowl live stream on CBSSports.com.

Similarly, FuboTV also comes with a free trial and plays host to CBS content. For serious sports fans, this may just tick a lot of boxes. Alongside NFL, on FuboTV you can also catch NBA and MLB games, as well as international sporting events from $65 a month.

(Image credit: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Super Bowl live stream options around the world

Canadian viewers won't miss a minute of the NFL season when subscribing to one of DAZN's packages for just CA$20 a month or $150 for an annual subscription. As well as the Super Bowl, you'll be able to catch other sporting events, including the Premier League across the shore. The best part? There's a free trial that spans across a whole month.

If you're in Canada, there will also be national broadcasts on TSN and CTV.

Down under for the 2020/21 NFL season? For Australian viewers, your port-of-call will be Channel 7, a free-to-air channel which broadcast last year's Super Bowl and is confirmed to be doing the same for Super Bowl 55.

Of course, there are also an array of paid-for services, too, which may be more suitable if you're pretty into your spectator sport. Foxtel and Kayo Sports are both great choices with the latter offering both a Basic and Premium plan from $25 a month. Again, Kayo Sports comes with a free 14-day trial no matter which plan you choose to go for, so you could actually avoid making any payment at all.

A lot of us around the globe aren't likely to be hitting the sports bars to watch the Super Bowl live stream this year. However, for those in Germany, the beer steins may well still be sloshing at home this year with a couple of options to see all the action. Sign up to Prosieben Maxx or watch the Super Bowl live stream on ran.de. You can also watch the Prosieben free-to-air channel on your TV.

NFL has slowly swept across the south of the border in America, so there are now plenty of options to live stream Super Bowl 2021 in Mexico. Choose between ESPN, Fox Sports, Televisa and TV Azteca. The best free option is Azteca 7 on desktop or the Azteca app.

Super Bowl live stream: What is the Super Bowl?

It's probably fair to say if you've found yourself here you likely know what the Super Bowl is all about. However, if you're planning to get into the NFL and Super Bowl 55 is where you're starting your journey, it's not ridiculous to assume every year there might be some new NFL fans out there.

Even if you're just being a supportive other-half during the spectatorship, it's always good to have a bit of knowledge of what's what going into it - especially so you're not bored stiff with no idea what's going on, counting down the minutes until the explosive half-time show (more on that below).

Bringing together the best teams across both the AFC and NFC, the Super Bowl is the biggest game in the NFL season, taking the two winning conference champions to play for the overarching title of NFL's champion.

Combined of a total 32 teams across both the AFC and NFC, teams from across the States will play against each other within their conferences, before working up the table and going head-to-head with the opposing conference league. This year we'll see the Chiefs vs Buccaneers.

Who is playing Super Bowl LV?

It's the Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers competing to win the Vince Lombardi trophy in 2021. That means an intriguing QB clash between young gun Patrick Mahomes and the best player to pick up a football Tom Brady.

Who is performing in the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2021?

Something of a career highlight, securing the Super Bowl Halftime Show slot certainly comes with its own badge of pride, and this year a Super Bowl live stream 2021 will get you front row seats to three-time Grammy award winner, The Weeknd.

Real name Abel Tesfaye, The Weeknd boasts a discography that has gone platinum 45 times across both singles and albums, with his latest album, After Hours, topping the charts in both the US and the UK. A great footing for following in the footsteps of last year's performers, Shakira and J-Lo, then, we can expect a hit-filled performance, all of which will be performed live despite concerns it may go against Covid-19 protocols.

Sure to hear bangers like 'Blinding Light' and 'I Can't Feel My Face', following in the footsteps of iconic names like Michael Jackson and Prince, The Weeknd has said, "We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position."

Considering its been reported The Weeknd has poured $7 million of his own money into the performance, we're expecting one hell of a Halftime Show, with a surprise of two up his sleeve.

As well as the 'I Feel it Coming' singer, it has also been announced that the Super Bowl will see its first ever poet perform in the legendary Half-Time show.

Fresh off the stage of President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Amanda Gorman will be performing an original poem that will honour three individuals serving on the frontline during the pandemic. These three honourees highlights the ceaseless hard work carried out by educators, medical staff, and those in the forces.

As well as being a part of the coin toss, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, "These heroes are symbolic of the thousands of health-care professionals, educators, and veterans throughout our country who continue to care for, heal and support those in need during this pandemic."

(Image credit: Michael Kovac/FilmMagic)

How to watch the Super Bowl live stream using a VPN

When it comes to ensuring you don't miss a moment of the action when it comes to Chiefs vs Buccaneers, no matter where you are in the world, a VPN can prove to be your best friend and one of the handiest pieces of software going. Allowing you to watch your broadcaster of choice even if you're not in the country, VPN is the key to unlocking a whole library of geo-restricted content. But how?

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To watch the Super Bowl live stream, all you need to do is select a country/city from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with streaming services opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with streaming services opening its online gates to you. We'd recommend doing a test run before Super Bowl weekend arrives to ensure it does work so you don't miss a moment of the Chiefs vs Buccaneers game.

before Super Bowl weekend arrives to ensure it does work so you don't miss a moment of the Chiefs vs Buccaneers game. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, too, so would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

Super Bowl LV storylines

It's all about Chiefs vs Buccaneers this Super Bowl Sunday. Between the Kansas City Chiefs battling for back-to-back Championship titles and Tom Brady making his Super Bowl comeback as the greatest quarterback of all time, it's looking like one of the most enticing match-ups in recent years.

Tom Brady hasn't seen a Super Bowl game since 2019 when he lead the New England Patriots to yet another ring. Now playing for the Bucs, the GOAT is hoping to bring a win to home soil as the game plays out at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes is hoping to secure a second Championship title two years in a row, something that hasn't been done in seventeen years. And who did that, we hear you ask? Oh, only the New England Patriots and that man Brady...

(Image credit: Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

What Super Bowl 2021 commercials to look out for

We may be sick and tired of hearing the phrase 'unprecedented times', but unfortunately it rings true of even what we can expect to see when watching the Super Bowl this year. With many companies experiencing huge losses in revenue, a lot of the usual culprits who have featured in Super Bowl's stream of commercials for years have pulled out of their slots this year. Little Caesars, for example, won't be appearing in the line-up this year.

Who will, though? Let's be real, that's all we really care about. M&M's is said to be seeking to "inspire people to find ways of connecting with each other" after what was a pretty trying year.

Pringles and Toyota also join the mix. If the car manufacturer's plans are anything like Audi's 2020 commercial featuring Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams singing 'Let it Go' from Frozen, this could be one exceptionally star-studded advert reel - but then, isn't it always?

Super Bowl live streams in 4K?

Just something else to add to the list of things the ongoing pandemic has ruined, alas this year watching the Super Bowl in 4K will not be possible. "Citing production limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason," spectators won't be able to stream the Super Bowl in 4K or HDR.

That said, you can still ensure you get the very best picture possible with one of our fantastic Super Bowl TV deals, offering you a superior set-up for watching live sporting events from the comfort of your own home.

What is the Super Bowl viewership?

It's hardly surprising that, every year, the Super Bowl draws in viewers in their millions to watch the biggest game in the NFL. Not only is it an exciting watch for dedicated American football fans, the Super Bowl is certainly versatile in the entertainment it offers. With the aforementioned Half-Time Show, you can expect to see music icons take to the stage for phenomenal performances. Of course, there is also the big-budget Super Bowl commercials that plenty of people love to check out.

But what does the Super Bowl viewership actually look like? Well, last year's Super Bowl saw over 99.9 million viewers, whilst the most watched Super Bowl of all time was 2015's game - Super Bowl XLIX - with an astonishing 114.4 million viewers.

With plenty of us stuck at home this year, we imagine there'll be plenty of people settling down to live stream Super Bowl 2021 - but will they reach the heights of that 2015 game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Patriots?

Guess we'll have to wait and see what this Chiefs vs Buccaneers game brings.

