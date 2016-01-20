Suicide Squad trailer lands and it's completely insane

New trailer delivers an absolute dump truck load of action... oh, and Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody

By

Here at T3 we recently selected Suicide Squad as one of our films of 2016 with great potential and, after watching this crazy new action-stuffed trailer, we think we were pretty spot on.

The trailer delivers more character details, more personality and, crucially, a crazy amount of action, with snippets from some of the film's biggest set pieces all on display.

There's still no word on the actual plot details, or solid footage of any antagonists, however we're pretty confident that this could be one of the action flicks of the year.

Anyway, enough talk, more watching. Here's the HD trailer:

