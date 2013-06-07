Subway launches Passbook support in UK

Customers will be able to earn points by scanning their iPhones at the till

Subway has become the latest company to offer support for Apple's Passbook in the UK.



The fast food chain joins easyJet and British Airways as new supporters of the app in the UK.



The new Subway UK app is called Subcard. It will let customers scan their iPhones at till to earn points towards a free sandwich.



Users will also be able to see the total number of points they have accrued.



The app is not currently available to download, but it is expected to go live in the next couple of days.