Stash the cash because it seems the HTC Vive won’t be cheap

The HTC Vive got us all excited for virtual reality gaming, but apparently the headset will launch with a hefty price tag to match its 'high end' status.

The virtual reality space is rapidly increasing, with the HTC Vive being the latest addition to the headset lineup. However it could also be the most expensive of them all.

In a recent interview with MCV, HTC Connected Products Marketing Executive Director Jeff Gattis said Vive's premium stance in the market could result in a higher price tag.

"We want to deliver the most premium VR experience the world has seen. That's not marketing speak, but more about where Vive is positioned in the market. This is at the high end," Gattis said.

"Starting with the premium experience, even if it has a slightly higher price point, is the right thing to do from a strategic point of view," he continued.

"The price can always come down as the market grows. We know there is some pent up demand there, so there's not so much price sensitivity early on.

So where does the HTC Vive likely rank against the Oculus Rift, Sony Project Morpheus and Samsung Gear VR in terms of price?

Well, the current Oculus Rift development kit costs $350 while the final consumer edition will be around $400 (about £270).

Meanwhile Sony hasn't announced pricing for Project Morpheus just yet, but it's expected to be relatively pricey as well.

Samsung is currently selling its Gear VR Innovator Edition for £169, making it the cheapest headset. Although, it's worth noting that you need a pricey Galaxy smartphone to use it.

With so much hardware to make it work, HTC and Valve's Vive headset might end up being the priciest, we'll have to wait and see.