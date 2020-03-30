Stamina Mini Exercise Bike deal: $50 off Stamina Mini Exercise Bike at Dick's Sporting Goods

Cardio is key! Save $50 with this Stamina mini exercise bike deal at Dick's Sporting Goods – on sale for just $80.



Home gym equipment doesn't have to be bulky or expensive, and with many of us stuck at home for the next few weeks it's not a bad idea to pick a few pieces up to stay in shape. Take a look at this great mini exercise bike currently on sale at Dick's Sporting Goods.

For those living in apartments or smaller abodes, this is an excellent piece of home gym workout equipment to have on hand. Super compact and lightweight, it's easy to move and store for use anywhere in the house. Use it while your working, eating dinner, watching Netflix, you name it.

The Stamina mini exercise bike features a smooth pedaling system to help reduce impact on your joints during use, and comes with a basic LCD screen to track time and distance ridden. It may not have all the sweet bells and whistles of more higher end exercise bikes, but at a time like this maybe going something a bit more simple – and less expensive – is the best way to go.

Check out this Stamina mini exercise bike deal at Dick's Sporting goods and save yourself $50 on a convenient little exercise bike to add to your home gym.

Cardio Equipment on Sale at Dick's Sporting Goods

Smooth Pedal System – utilizes special gears to eliminate jerkiness and reduce impact on joints

Versatile Workout Option – pedal with your feet to work your lower body or hands to work your upper body

Stat Tracking – scanning multi-function workout monitor tracks workout time, strokes and calories burned

Compact – great for apartments and smaller workout spaces, stores easily in closets and takes up minimal room space

Home gym equipment is moving fast, so don't hesitate to check out this Stamina mini exercise bike deal at Dick's Sporting Goods and save yourself $50! You can pick up the Stamina mini exercise bike for just $79.99 for a limited time.