Sony Xperia Z5 Premium finally on sale: 4K smartphone costs £599

It's about time too! Finally the engorged version of the Xperia Z5 - it's got a bigger screen and battery - has gone on sale in the UK.

Giffgaffis the first stockist to go live with the Premium, with the phone priced at £599 to buy outright or £25 up front followed by £26.29 a month over a 24-month period with contract.

As of the time of writing, the phone is not listed as in-stock yet anywhere else from what can see, not even in the official Sony store, so if you've been playing the waiting game for the Z5 Premium and want the world's first 4K smartphone now then this looks like the only option.