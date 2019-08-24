Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact: get unrivalled £130 discount in Amazon End Of Summer Sale deal

If you've been tempted to upgrade to the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, but have been put off by the high price tag on the SIM-free handset this is the deal for you.

As part of its ongoing End Of Summer Sale, Amazon has slashed a remarkable £130 from the price of the smartphone. As such, you can now pick-up this solid smartphone for a brilliant £399 SIM-free. As it's SIM-free, you're free to keep your current calls, texts and data plan, or move to any SIM-only deal you fancy.

Amazon Prime members will be able to get their brand-new smartphone delivered to their front door the next day free of charge, too.

In our Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact review, we heralded the handset as the "most powerful small phone in the world", before adding: "Sony has crammed a dump truck-load of hot tech into the Xperia XZ2 Compact. An on-trend 18:9 aspect ratio screen (5-inches), new curved design, and rapid all-round user experience, though, generates a pleasingly positive overall experience."

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact | 64GB + Dual SIM (Amazon Exclusive) | RRP: £529 | Deal Price: £399 | Save £130 (25%)

Getting a quarter off the SIM-free price tag of a smartphone that's less than one year old is something that very rarely happens. Unbelievably that's exactly what has happened in the Amazon End Of Summer Sale, making the excellent handset more affordable. As such, we can't imagine it'll be around for long.View Deal

You can see how the latest Amazon End Of Summer Sale deal compares to the latest prices from carriers in the chart below:

