Sony Xperia Sola Android smartphone unveiled

Sony's Xperia Sola touts a 3.7-inch Sony branded Reality Display, 1 GHz dual-core processor and introduces the innovative 'Floating Touch' technology

Sony has today announced yet another addition to the ranks of its Android-powered mobile devices, the Xperia Sola.

The Sola comes equipped with Android 2.3 Gingerbread with an upgrade to Ice Cream Sandwich available this Summer and the latest in Sony technology

The most innovative and perhaps most interesting new feature is the trademarked “Floating Touch” web navigation system, allowing users to browse web pages without actually touching the screen.

Sony Xperia Sola Specs

Exclusive to the Xperia Sola, the floating touch feature acts like a computer mouse cursor allowing its users to merely hover their fingers over the touch screen to navigate and enter web pages simply by tapping the desired link.

The Head of Xperia marketing commented that “Xperia Sola comes with the power of Sony and a sense of magic with floating touch, giving consumers a fun new way to browse the web and latest technology to show off.”

Together with the Sola's 1 GHz dual-core system-on-chip the floating touch will make for super-fast web browsing and multi-tasking. The chip is the same one used in the 3.5-inch Xperia U and 4-inch Xperia P and with a 3.7-inch Reality Display, the Sola fits comfortably in between the two.

The razor sharp clarity of the mobile BRAVIA Reality Display together with the xLOUD 3D surround sound audio and nippy processor will deliver a powerful entertainment experience.

Sony Xperia Sola Features:

For a fully personalised experience, the Sola comes NFC enabled with two Xperia SmartTags in the box. The idea is that you have a certain SmartTag for different scenarios that you can instantly activate by touching the SmartTag on the smartphone.

“With Xperia SmartTags out of the box and access to the latest content through Sony Entertainment Network, Xperia sola is perfect for consumers looking for ease of use and the best in entertainment in a smart and innovative smartphone”, says Sony.

Other features include 8GB of internal storage, a 5-megapixel camera with panoramic sweep options and direct access to the Sony Entertainment Network, where you can find the latest tracks or films with Music and Video Unlimited.

The Xperia sola will be available in the second quarter of this year in black, white and red.

