Sony PS5 State of Play happening this week – here's what we expect to see

Sony will host a State of Play event for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this week, with Gran Turismo 7 set to be the main focus of the show. The video stream will be the first of 2022 from the Japanese games maker.

As announced in a PlayStation blog post , the event will take place on February 2nd, where 30 minutes of "new PS5 footage" will be premiered alongside new gameplay details for the upcoming racing simulator Gran Turismo 7. The game is officially set to launch on March 4th, 2022.

Sony last held a State of Play event in October 2021, with Little Devil Inside being given a major spotlight. It ran for 22 minutes and premiered 10 new trailers, meaning the half an hour runtime confirmed for this week's showcase provides plenty of opportunity for lots of big reveals. But really, what are we likely to see at the event?

GT7 will clearly take centre stage for a good portion of the livestream, so expect that to take up the bulk of time. Aside from that, there's a good chance we see more footage of indie beat 'em up action-adventure Sifu. Developed by Slocalp, the game is scheduled to release on February 8th.

Next to this, I think it would be a massive shock if Sony failed to promote Horizon Forbidden West , the next blockbuster title from PlayStation Studios. The action RPG recently went gold, ahead of its February 18th launch date. As a large amount of footage has already been shown for Horizon, I'd expect nothing more than a trailer reminding players of its upcoming release.

Speaking of blockbusters, numerous rumours have pointed to Hogwarts Legacy making an appearance. Scheduled for 2022 and set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the open-world action RPG has been kept in the dark since its announcement trailer back in September 2020. If the game is really launching this year then surely now is the time. Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League might pop up as well... if Warner Bros. is feeling generous. These feel less probable, though.

Similarly, Ghostwire: Tokyo from Bethesda is rumoured to receive another trailer. The PS5 console exclusive currently has no firm release date aside from 2022, so this would make perfect timing. Finally, Square Enix's upcoming action RPG Forspoken is set to roll out globally on May 24th this year, so again another trailer for a big PS5 exclusive makes a lot of sense.

Of course, the best things about these events are the unexpected surprises. Could this be the moment PlayStation unveils Project Spartacus, its heavily reported competitor to Xbox Game Pass? We'll just have to wait and see.