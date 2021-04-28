Sony PS5 restock at Target TODAY – don’t miss this chance to buy

Sony PS5 restock is happening at Target right now and is due to be released for sale on Wednesday, April 28. There have been reports from Target employees this week that the stock is in place ready to go. If you’re still on the lookout for a way to buy the Sony PlayStation 5, this could be your best shot.

Youtuber Jake Randall also reports of seeing an internal corporate email from Target confirming the stock. According to our sister site, TechRadar, Target stock normally gets released early – between 6am and 9am Eastern, with recent PS5 restocks going live around 7.40am ET. This is an online-only sale but if you are successful, you can choose to pick up your purchase from a local store, the same day.

For up to the minute, real-time PS5 restock info follow TechRadar’s Matt Swider on twitter. Keep an eye on our PS5 stock tracker for other opportunities to buy.

How to buy the PS5 from Target

Target

The next restock is expect on April 28 between 6am and 9am ET. Get your hands on a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition. Orders are online only but can be collected same-day from local stores. View Deal

Other ways to buy the PS5

Amazon US

Amazon is getting more PS5 consoles imminently, so we advise all gamers to head to the store now, log in, and then keep a close watch on the PlayStation 5 product pages for sudden drops. Amazon also has one of the widest ranges of PS5 games and accessories, too.View Deal

Walmart

Walmart has been a great place to buy PS5 over the last couple of months, with numerous PlayStation 5 restocks going live. It also has one of the biggest selections of games and accessories on offer, too, with the HD Camera and DualSense available. Unlike some stores Walmart is actively combatting scalper bots, so once it has another PS5 restock, we advise heading over there for a fair chance at picking up a console. View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy has had a number of PS5 restocks since launch and has been selling the PlayStation 5 in various bundles, too, including things like extra controllers and games. It usually releases PS5 stock in waves, and PS5 stock trackers advise the consoles are pick up only, so check your local store's stock once Best Buy has another PS5 restock.View Deal

PlayStation Direct

Sony released multiple waves of PS5 consoles over the past month, having eager fans queue just before the stock drop to get their hands on a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition. It usually advises an hour plus waiting time when you land on the page, and the Disc version usually goes live first, so be prepared to put your time.View Deal

GameStop

GameStop has PS5 consoles available this week, however this tranche of consoles is now sold out. More systems are expected at the US gaming giant soon, though, so it's a destination worth checking every single day.View Deal

Costco

Costco released its PS5 consoles as part of bundle deals, so if you're prepared to spend a little more to bag a system with an extra controller, a PS Now pass and a game then it could be a great place to shop. Of course, Costco only sells to its members, though, so you'll need to be a member to score one.View Deal