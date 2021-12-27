Sony portable speaker deals up to 41% off at Amazon

Take your music anywhere with one of Sony’s portable wireless speakers, now up to 41% off for the holidays at Amazon

Michelle Rae Uy

By published

Right now is the perfect time to stock up on Sony Portable Wireless speakers to put under the Christmas tree thanks to the very generous savings Amazon is currently offering for the holidays. In fact, you’ll see up to 41% off some of these, saving you quite a chunk of change.

Sony’s entire line is on sale, so whether you want something to rock your next backyard party or for your next couple's picnic, you’ll find something that’s ideal for you. And, make sure to check out the different colorways since they all receive the same discount as long as it’s the same model.

And, if the party goes late or gets rowdy, know that it has up to 24 hours of battery life and an IP67 rating, meaning that it’s waterproof. Of course, the biggest and loudest of Sony’s portable offerings is the SRS-XG500 but that’s only received a modest discount of 12% for a sales price of $398.00

Sony SRS-XB43 Extra Bass Wireless Portable Speaker: was $249.99 now $148

One of the largest amongst Sony’s discounted offerings is the Sony SRS-XB43 Extra Bass Wireless Portable Speaker. It also has the biggest discount, currently on sale for $148. instead of its usual price of $249.99. That’s a great price for something that’s powerful enough for a backyard party.

If you’re looking for something in the sub-hundred range, whether because you're on a budget or looking for gifting ideas, Sony has some budget options as well.

Sony SRS-XB23 Extra Bass Wireless Portable Speaker: was $99.99 now $78 

Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Wireless Portable Compact Speaker: was $59.99 now $48

Those who are a bit more flexible with their gift-giving budget have a few more options, like the  Sony SRS-XB33 Extra Bass Wireless Portable Speaker. It may not get as much of a discount as its big brother, but a cool 21% off is nothing to sneeze at. 

Sony SRS-XB33 Extra Bass Wireless Portable Speaker: was $149.99 now $118

Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Bluetooth Speaker: was $149.99 now $98

Michelle Rae Uy
Michelle Rae Uy

Michelle Rae Uy is a tech and travel journalist, editor and photographer with a bad case of wanderlust. She is a regular contributor for IGN, TechRadar and Business Insider, and has contributed to Thrillist, Paste Magazine, Nylon, Fodor's and Steve's Digicams. Living mainly in California with her adorable cats, she splits her time between Los Angeles, London and the rest of the world.

