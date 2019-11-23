Sony noise cancelling headphones get a massive Bose QC35-beating Black Friday price cut at Amazon

Sony's WH-1000XM3 is officially the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy – even topping Bose QC35 and NC700. Okay, admittedly this Black Friday deal isn't on the WH-1000XM3 but with £100 slashed from the price, Sony WH-XB900N noise cancelling wireless headphones are well worth considering.

• Buy Sony WH-XB900N for £129 – usually £230 – save £101 at Amazon

These noise-cancelling headphones sit a rung below the likes of Bose, Bowers & Wilkins and Sony's aforementioned flagship WH-1000XM3. That's currently on Amazon at £269 – that's actually £61 off the RRP, which isn't a bad deal in itself. When the WH-XB900N is only £39 cheaper than the more premium, slightly better sounding WH-1000XM3, there's no good reason to consider buying it, unless you especially like the blue colouring.

However, with the price plunged to £129 suddenly they look much more attractive. After all, they only sound slightly worse than the WH-1000XM3, which is still the best noise cancelling headphone you can buy. 129 quid is cheap.

Why you should buy Sony WH-XB900N

Sony's WH-XB900N boast excellent sound, oodles of bass, solid build quality and a new, much lower price (Image credit: Sony)

You get a lot of features for your money with this deal. As well as effective active noise cancelling and Sony's self-explanatory Extra BASS technology the over-ear wireless headphones also have a button to trigger Alexa or Google Assistant. Battery life is good, with up to 30 hours playback per charge and a quick charge feature that serves up 60 minutes more play time from just 10 minutes of charging. If the battery runs short you have the option of connecting via an included cable rather than Bluetooth.

As on the WH-1000XM3 you control the headphones via a touch panel on the earcup, Placing your hand over it triggers 'Quick Attention', which lets sound through, so you can hear transport announcements or conversation, without needing to remove the headphones.

Connoisseurs of Bluetooth connectivity options will be glad to know that AAC, SBC, aptX, aptX HD and Sony's LDAC are all now supported.

