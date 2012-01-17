Sony Ericsson Windows Phone prototype leaks online

Microsoft's Windows Phone platform looks set to add a new manufacturer to its growing list of handset makers with a Sony Ericsson prototype leaking

Despite opting to go their separate ways Sony and Ericsson still have a couple of smartphone surprises in the works with images of a Sony Ericsson Windows Phone prototype handset hitting the web.



Whilst the Xperia Play and Xperia Arc S manufacturer never officially confirmed any intentions to launch or even work on a Windows Phone device, latest pictures leaked online have shown a Sony Ericsson branded handset running Microsoft's mobile OS.



Sony Windows Phone Device



Whilst the presence of the 'Ericsson' branding suggests these leaked images are fairly old, the clearly labelled “prototype – not for sale” handset has offered a tantalising insight into the array of devices that could soon follow the Xperia S out of Sony's newly formed dedicated mobile arm.



With no information on the mystery handset's specs offered up, speculation now surrounds a potential Sony Windows Phone handset release with the upcoming Mobile World Congress convention a likely launch point for any new handset set to land in the coming months.



Would you like to see Sony enter the Windows Phone market or should the Japanese giant focus its efforts on establishing itself in the Android sector first? Share your thoughts on the matter via the comments box below.



Via: Ubergizmo

