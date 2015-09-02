Sony announces three Xperia Z5 smartphones – including the world’s first 4K phone

Sony has taken to the stage at the IFA mega event in Berlin to announce its highly anticipated Xperia Z5 flagship smartphone, and has surprised us all with three variations of its killer device, one of which is the world's first 4K smartphone.

The “regular” – though we imagine Sony would hate us using that word – Xperia Z5 comes with what the Japanese electronics giant is calling the “best camera in a leading smartphone”, with a brand news Exmor RS 23 megapixel sensor and F2.0 G Lens – the biggest overhaul of the Xperia's camera tech since the Xperia Z1.

The autofocus is also the fastest you'll find in a smartphone's camera, managing an incredible speed of just 0.03 seconds – which is faster than you can blink your eyes.

This should make taking photos in the midst of the action better than ever, with almost no motion blur when you're snapping fast moving people and objects, as the image below - which was taken by an Xperia Z5 - demonstrates.

The Xperia Z5 also comes with a 5.2-inch 1080p screen and a slim and stylish design that manages to be waterproof to boot and comes with a new fingerprint sensor to easy and securing unlocking.

Compact class

One of the things we loved the most about the Xperia Z3 Compact was that Sony managed to fit in most of the powerful tech of the Xperia Z3 into a smaller body without too much compromise, and with the newly announced Xperia Z5 Compact, it looks like Sony has once again repeated that impressive feat.

So although the Xperia Z5 Compact has a smaller design and a 720p 4.6-inch display, it still features the brilliant camera technology found in the Xperia Z5.

Both handsets also come with a top-of-the-range octa-core Snapdragon 810 processor, though the Z5 Compact comes with 2GB of RAM compared to 3GB in the Xperia Z5.

World's first 4K phone

Perhaps the biggest surprise of Sony's launch event was the unveiling of the Xperia Z5 Premium. Although we'd heard whispers about the possibility of a third handset, nothing was confirmed until Sony lifted the lid on its ambitious new superphone.

It's the first ever smartphone with a 4K resolution screen – and the 5.5-inch display is capable of four times the resolution of the standard Xperia Z5.

Any native 4K footage you watch (such as the videos you've filmed on the same 4K-capable camera that's also present in the Xperia Z5 and Z5 Compact) will look amazing, but the Z5 Premium will also upscale any high definition footage to 4K resolution – so videos from Netflix and YouTube will also look jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

Along with 32GB of internal memory, the Z5 Premium can also handle 200GB microSD memory cards, so you'll have plenty of space to store your ultra high definition content.

The Xperia Z5 and Z5 compact will launch across the world from October 2015. If you're after some 4K goodness you'll have to wait a little longer, with the Xperia Z5 Premium set to release in November 2015.