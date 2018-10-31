Now you can get a Sonos One to complement your room's colour scheme

Sonos is finally bringing a splash of colour to its speaker range with its new Forest Green, Pale Yellow, Soft Pink, Light Grey and Vibrant Red finishes for the Alexa-powered Sonos One.

These vibrant new Alexa-powered speakers, created in collaboration with Danish design brand HAY, will be available to buy online and in Sonos' flagship stores in New York City and Berlin from November 5, 2018.

According to Sonos, the five new colour options for the Sonos One represent the "perfect blending" of modern design and "a great sound experience for any home".

It's unclear why the new speakers, originally slated to launch in early September, have been pushed back until early next month. However, we're just glad to see the new colours on shelves ready for when Black Friday 2018 deals hit in mid-November.

The colourful new smart speakers will set you back £229. For those who aren't counting, that's £30 more than the standard £199 Sonos One, which is only available in Black and White. Although Sonos says the colourful new collection is a limited run, it hasn't provided any information about how many units will be available worldwide.

However, if you've got your heart set on getting one of the new colours under the Christmas tree this year, it might be worth adding to your basket on November 5.

Speaking about the collaboration with HAY, Sonos Vice President of Design Tad Toulis said: “The fundamental goal at Sonos is to give our customers an amazing listening experience. Our product design philosophy focuses on achieving the elegant integration of domestic life and sound design.

"We strive toward this goal without compromising on acoustics, connectivity, or the listener experience. Our speakers aren’t designed to claim attention, they are designed to sound fantastic and blend naturally into their surroundings. With HAY, we’ve been able to take this integration to another level, fitting our speakers to different settings within the HAY home."

Sonos One took home the T3 Awards' Best Multiroom Speaker gong this year. Our judges described it as "a very successful rebooting of the Sonos brand".

"Although everyone has been jumping on the 'great-sounding-speaker-with-a-home-AI-in-it' bandwagon, Sonos One got in early, did it best and got the pricing spot on – this is the best value product the brand has ever made," the T3 Awards panel added.

