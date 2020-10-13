Snap up a CHEAP Emma mattress deal this Amazon Prime Day

Emma makes T3's top-rated best mattress right now, and this Amazon Prime Day you can pick one up at a massively discounted price. The good news is, you don't even need to be a Prime member: we have an exclusive Emma mattress discount code to unlock the biggest discounts. Use the code T34 to save 34% on Emma's top-selling products. This includes things like the Emma Hybrid and the Emma Cot mattress.

The Emma Original – the top hitter in our mattress ranking – is not included in this deal, but there's still a deal for you if you head direct to Amazon. The Original is the UK's most-awarded mattress (including two T3 Awards), and we gave it 5* in our review. This memory foam mattress offers a bouncy, supportive sleep surface that you won't get sucked into, and it's super comfy for a wide range of body shapes and sleeping styles.

Get 34% off at Emma.co.uk | Use exclusive T3 discount code T34

You can save a whopping 34% on some of Emma's bestselling mattresses by adding the discount code T34 at the checkout. This beats the offer on at Amazon right now. Deal includes the Emma Hybrid and the new Emma Cot mattresses (one of the best mattresses for toddlers).View Deal

The Emma Original is a foam-based mattress that consists of three distinct layers: a top layer of breathable Airgocell foam, followed by pressure-relieving visco-elastic memory foam. This tops a thick bottom layer of HRX foam, designed to provide exceptional support, especially around your lower back. Finally, there's a breathable, temperature regulating cover. It's our favourite mattress, hands down, and has been for some time now – but if you prefer springs, you could also consider the Emma Hybrid.

If you're still considering your options, you can see how Emma's mattresses compare to competitor offerings in our Emma vs Casper and OTTY vs Emma showdowns. Missed this offer? Head to our dedicated Emma mattress discount codes and deals page for some more hot price-drops, or explore our cheap mattress deal roundup.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

Complete your sleep setup with our dedicated buyer's guides: