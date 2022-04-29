Snap Pixy drone brings hands-free selfies to Snapchat

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

How do you take the perfect selfie? Outstretched arms can only go so far, selfie sticks are extremely anti-social and hiring your own film crew to follow you around is a little over the top.

Luckily for those that need to be front and center of every image, there's now the Pixy. Created by the owners of Snapchat (Snap) the Pixy is a personal selfie drone that integrates into the Snapchat platform.

Priced at $229.99 (£185 / AU$323) or $249.99 with a second battery, the Pixy is more expensive than many of the best cheap drones, but it requires no flying skills to operate it. Simply choose the shooting mode from the dial, hold it at eye level and press the start button. The Pixy will fly up, perform a quick routine and then return to you with photos and videos taken.

(Image credit: Snap)

The Pixy is controlled directly from the Snapchat app and allows you to change the settings from there. Photos and videos are synced directly to the memories part of the app for you to use in your next post and add effects to. You can also then share the content out to other apps on your phone.

There are four main flight modes: Hover, Reveal, Follow and Orbit, selected on the dial on the top of the device. The battery is removable and said to last for five to eight flights of roughly 10-20 seconds each. You can charge the battery directly in the unit or with the dual charger that comes with the kit. Extra batteries are $19.99 each.

The Snap Pixy is available in the US or France to buy directly from the Pixy website, with delivery expected in mid-July 2022.