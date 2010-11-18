SlingPlayer Mobile for iPad detailed

"Best mobile app we've done", claims Sling Media.

Love using your iPad to chow down on TV while you're on the move? Then you'll be over the moon to see the sleek new SlingPlayer iPad app get put through its paces in a new video.

The forthcoming add-on is, “better than any mobile app we've ever done,” according to the clip, with Apple's live streaming tech and H.264 to thank, apparently. The functionality looks great, with easy channel switching and the chance to duck into DVR recordings and watch what you want wherever you are.

You can get details about when SlingPlayer for iPad will be heading into the wild over on slingbox.com. For now though, be sure to take a gander at the video below and see what you think.

