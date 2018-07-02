Sky unveils UHD 4K line-up for July: Sky Q gets Atomic Blonde, Blade Runner 2049, and more

Today's best Sky Q deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Sky has announced its July line-up of UHD 4K content for Sky Q.

The list includes UHD content that is already available to watch right now, as well as releases that are landing throughout the month, with movies such as Atomic Blonde, War Of The Planet of The Apes, IT, Blade Runner 2049 and more on the list.

The bulk of the UHD content is available for free through Sky Cinema, however, there is also a selection of paid-for content available through Sky Store as well, with The Shape of Water and The Greatest Showman notable new UHD additions.

We've got to say that we continue to be very impressed with Sky's UHD offerings through its Sky Q set top box, which considering Sky's recent partnership with Netflix, too, really does make supplier the best-in-class option right now for watching 4K, HDR content.

We're also happy to see that Sky's comments earlier in the year that 2018 would see Sky Q's UHD content double was not just bluster - here is more of that content it promised to its customers.

Here's a gallery showing some of the July line-up highlights, as well as the full list of UHD 4K content:

Sky Q UHD 4K line-up in July gallery Image 1 of 8 Sky Q UHD 4K line-up in July gallery Image 2 of 8 Sky Q UHD 4K line-up in July gallery Image 3 of 8 Sky Q UHD 4K line-up in July gallery Image 4 of 8 Sky Q UHD 4K line-up in July gallery Image 5 of 8 Sky Q UHD 4K line-up in July gallery Image 6 of 8 Sky Q UHD 4K line-up in July gallery Image 7 of 8 Sky Q UHD 4K line-up in July gallery Image 8 of 8

Out Now

(Sky Cinema)

Atomic Blonde (UHD Premiere)

War Of The Planet of The Apes (UHD Premiere)

American Made (UHD Premiere)

Mother! (UHD Premiere)

IT (UHD Premiere)

Blade Runner 2049 (UHD Premiere)

Victoria & Abdul (UHD Premiere)

The Snowman (UHD Premiere) – 29th June

Flatliners (2017) (UHD Premiere) – 30th June

Think Like A Man Too

This Is The End

Captain Phillips

Jerry Maguire

Wilson

(Sky Store)

The Greatest Showman (UHD Premiere)

All The Money In The World (UHD Premiere)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (UHD Premiere)

Roman J. Israel ESQ (UHD Premiere)

The Shape of Water (UHD Premiere)

July 2018

(Sky Cinema)

Spider-Man – 1st July

The Sting – 1st July

The Breakfast Club – 6th July

Geostorm (UHD Premiere) – 6th July

Happy Death Day (UHD Premiere) – 13th July

Spider-Man 3 – 15th July

Same Kind Of Different As Me – 22nd July

The Mountain Between Us (UHD Premiere) – 27th July

The Lego Ninjago Movie (UHD Premiere) – 28th July

(Sky Entertainment)

The Affair Season 4 – 26th June (Weekly release)

SWAT – 8th July (Weekly release)

Lucky Man Season 3 – 20th July (Weekly release)

Sicknote Season 2 – 26th July (Weekly release)

Ray Donovan (Coming soon)

Dexter (Coming soon)

(Sky Sports)

Cricket T20 & ODI matches

F1 Grand Prix

Great Britain – 8th July

Germany – 22nd July

Hungary 29th July

For more information about Sky Q and its UHD 4K line-up of content then head on over to Sky's official website.