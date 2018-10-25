Sky TV deal ends tonight: slash £360 off Sky Q before the offer runs out

As the days shorten and the mercury drops, it's likely you'll be spending less time sunning yourself in a beer garden and more time bingeing on a box set in your fluffy slippers. Fortunately then, Sky has launched a bumper new discount to its Sky Q subscription to make sure you have plenty to watch during the long winter evenings.

Although Black Friday is still a few weeks away, the UK broadcaster has slashed £360 from its 18-month Sky Q subscription bundle, which includes a 1TB satellite box and access to over 300 channels, including the full Sky Sports package.

Sky has dropped the price of its "Entertainment & Sky Sports in HD" bundle from £60 to £40 a month, resulting in a £360 total saving over the 18-month contract.

Included in the bundle is the Sky Q set-top box, which has enough storage to record 500 hours of television in High Definition and lets you stream shows and movies to your smartphone and tablet to watch around the house à la Sky+ multi-room. It also lets you record three separate shows, while watching a fourth as it airs.

There's also some 300 channels, including Sky Atlantic, Sky One, MTV, SyFy, Fox, National Geographic, Discovery, Comedy Central, Sony and VICE. The addition of Sky Sports adds the full suite of dedicated channels, including Premier League, Football, F1, Golf, Cricket, and Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Main Event.

It's worth noting this bundle is for TV only and doesn't include broadband. That's not going to be a problem if you already have a home internet connection, but it's something you'll need to think about if you want to take advantage of Sky Q's built-in catchup services, like BBC iPlayer and ITV Encore, as well as the new Netflix app, which launches soon.

There's also a £20 setup fee to pay to get your all-new Sky Q kit up-and-running. If you want to upgrade to the flagship 2TB Sky Q set-top box, which lets you record six shows simultaneously while watching a seventh live, and supports Ultra HD broadcasts and on-demand, that one-off set-up fee rises to £199.

Those who want access to Sky's back catalogue of 400 on-demand box sets will need to cough-up an extra £5 a month, and Sky Movies costs an additional £10 a month.

The latest Sky Q deal ends at midnight tonight, Thursday October 25, so if you're interested, it's worth adding it to your basket sooner rather than later.