Sky Sports coming to Now TV for £9.99 a day

Want to watch an important Premier League game or the final round of The Masters without splashing out for an expensive Sky Sports subscription? This spring, you'll finally be able to

BSkyB has announced plans to offer Sky Sports outside of the monthly subscription model for the first time, through the Now TV internet on-demand platform.

The broadcaster will offer a 24-hour "day pass" access to all six Sky Sports channels for a one-off fee of £9.99 a month.

The pass is aimed at folks who want to check out occasional events, like an important Premier League game, a crucial F1 Grand Prix or perhaps the final round of The Masters golf, which Sky recently acquired the rights to televise.

A tenner sound expensive, but it certainly beats the £42 you'll need to cough up for a monthly subscription and is probably cheaper than an afternoon in the pub watching Super Sunday. It'll also be great for non-Sky subscribers who'd like to have friends over to watch a certain event.

Sky's Now TV launched last summer, offering subscription access to Sky Movies content, in a bid to tackle the on-demand threat from Lovefilm and Netflix, but has so far only attracted 25,000 subscribers.

The platform can be accessed through a web browser, has dedicated apps for iOS, Xbox 360, and Roku set-top boxes. It's also available through YouView, the on-demand project co-funded by Sky.