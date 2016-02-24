Sky Q pre-launch continues with Sky+ software update

With Sky Q's launch rapidly approaching, Sky has just pushed out a new software update that makes a series of tweaks to its Sky+ system. The improvements are various and, as life is better with T3, we've gone and parsed them down for you into a handy series of bullet points:

Headlining the new features is the ability to now download box sets in their entirety all in one go. By clicking a new 'Download All' button, the entire box set will be automatically downloaded to your system.

Following on from the 'Download All' feature, Sky has also introduced a 'Watch Next' feature. This manifests itself as an on-screen prompt that pops up towards the end of a show and asks if you want to 'watch next episode'. Click the button and you're immedietely taken to the start of the next episode.

In a more general improvement, more recognisable show images are now used across Sky+, with new images added to New Series, Suggestions, Search and TV Box Sets.

Movies in the recently launched 'Watchlist' feature are now ordered by the date they expire from Sky Movies. The list can also be custom sorted by A-Z, Recently Added, Oldest or Age Rating.

Finally, even more suggestions are now presented when you select 'Top Picks', with eight suggestions of shows and movies presented depending on what's in your planner.

Further software updates are also planned and will be rolled out over the coming months.