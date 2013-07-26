Sky launches Now TV set top box

Sky has launched a £10 set top box that essentially turns any television into a smart TV.

The set top box enables users to access Now TV, BBC iPlayer and a number of other internet services.

Its launch pits Sky against the likes of Apple with its Apple TV set top box, and Google with its ChromeCast dongle, which launched yesterday.

The set top box is priced at £9.99 and is no bigger than a beer mat, according to Sky. It is designed to be plugged into any TV and connect it to the internet wirelessly.

Contract free services include BBC iPlayer, Demand 5, BBC News, Sky News, while Now TV is available with a subscription.

The Now TV package offers access to both live and streamed movies. Sky Sports access can also be added on a pay-per-event basis.

The device is also compatible with Spotify, Facebook and Flickr.

Now TV is already available on a range of platforms, including smart TVs from LG, PC, Mac, iPhone, Pad and selected Android smartphones. It is also available on the Xbox 360, PS3 and YouView.

According to Sky, the device is extremely simple to set up. “Plug the box into your TV set via the HDMI cable provided, connect to your wireless internet connection and you're away,” it said a statement.

Sky also said that it working with other content providers to bring additional services to the platform. These are more likely to be 4OD and ITV Player, rather than rival streaming services Netflix and Lovefilm.

The box is available from Now TV's website. It comes with 30 days free access to Now TV for new Sky subscribers, then £8.99 for three months. That rises to £15 a month after that. Sky Sports events can be added on a day-pass costing £9.99.