Sky just went modular, here’s how to get your TV fix

Sky has quietly rolled out a new way to pick the channels you want to subscribe to. It means you can save money and get exactly what you want, minus the old bundle system.

After Now TV proved popular with those who don’t want to commit to a contract, Sky has decided to make its subscription plans more modular too.

Sky no longer offers the three tiers of Original, Variety and Box Sets. Now you get 350 channels in the Sky Entertainment setup which includes Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Discovery and MTV. Then you can add what you want on top of that at £5 per package per month. These include over 450 shows in Kids Channels, HD channels and Box Sets.

These can be added or removed month to month with 31 days’ notice, taking the edge off any long term commitment - apart from that initial basic Sky Entertainment required sign-up for 18 months.

Despite the more flexible way to subscribe all sign-ups include a 1TB Sky Q box for a £20 setup fee. If you want to upgrade to the 2TB Sky Q box with 4K Ultra HD you’ll need to splash out £199 initially, or £65 if you opt for a £12 per month Sky Multiscreen subscription. Sky Cinema and Sky Sports are also available for £10 and £18 respectively.

Currently you’ll need to be a new customer to take advantage of this system but Sky said existing customers will be able to get involved from the end of January.