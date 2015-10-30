Sky is about to have its “most significant product launch for many years”

We don't know what it'll be yet, but Sky has started to tease something with a tagline of “it's time to set your TV free” and a countdown to November 18.

A video set up on YouTube includes a countdown until mid-November and it seems there is set to be an announcement about a big change in Sky's product line up.

Techradar spoke to an industry source that said Sky is “seeing this as the most significant product launch for many years. It's a product that will sit alongside Sky+ and Now TVrather than replace them. It's a whole new viewing experience.”

Right now we don't really know what that means, though it looks to be a hint at TV leaving the living room with a run through of the major changes in TV featured in the teaser. The thing is, Sky Go already allows us to take our telly wherever we go.

But for this to be the most significant launch in ages it must be a big step for the company, so we're getting suitably excited for what Sky might have up its sleeve.For now though all we have is the video that you can watch below: