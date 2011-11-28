Sky Go iPhone and iPad app adds on-demand Anytime movies

Image 1 of 6 Sky Go Image 2 of 6 Sky Go Image 3 of 6 Sky Go Image 4 of 6 Sky Go Image 5 of 6 Sky Go Image 6 of 6 Sky Go

Sky bolsters its already impressive Sky Go iOS app with the introduction of Anytime movie content allowing for on-demand flicks on the go

Expanding its on-the-move offering for subscribers broadcasting behemoth Sky has updated its Sky Go iPhone and iPad app allowing users to watch on-demand movies at their time of choosing.



Free to all subscribers the Sky Go app has today added a selection of Anytime content with the movie offerings to join the full selection of 11 Sky Movies channels allowing users to complement their linear viewing habits with a host of on-demand flicks covering off all genres and viewing tastes.

Sky Go App Features



“Sky Movies on demand is a great addition to Sky Go and gives customers complete control over how, when and now where they enjoy the latest movies,” said Ian Lewis, Director of Sky Movies. “Whether customers want to kick back at home and watch the latest movies in widescreen 3D or HD, catch a movie on the laptop while on holiday or at the office, or watch a blockbuster out and about on their phone or tablet, we've got it covered.”



Lewis added: “Alongside other recent additions to Sky Movies like Anytime+ and 3D, the launch of Sky Movies on Sky Go helps customers get even more value out of Sky.”



Currently available only when devices are connected to a Wi-Fi network Sky has confirmed it will introduce Sky Go Anytime 3G compatibility “by the end of the year.”



Following the company's acquisition of leading public Wi-Fi network the Cloud and in an attempt to bolster user access to the Sky Go service, Sky has confirmed that: “Next year the Sky Go experience will be supported by the ability for Sky customers to use at least 5,700 public Wi-Fi hotspots, spanning coffee shops, restaurants, pubs, transport hubs, hotels and gyms.”



