Sky Go Android app released with Sky Entertainment content

Sky has today brought its much loved Sky Go application to Android for the first time with users of Google branded handsets given the ability to watch live Sky content on the move.



Allowing users to get their fill of Sky content whilst on the move, the Sky Go for Android application is now available through the Android Market for a selection of Google OS filled handsets, including the HTC Desire S and Samsung Galaxy S II, with existing Sky customers able to make use of the service at no extra cost.



“We're extremely happy to announce the roll out of Sky Go on selected Android handsets today and the arrival of the Sky Entertainment channels to mobile devices,” said Holly Knill, Head of Sky Go. “Sky Go is all about helping more people watch the TV they love wherever and whenever it suits them. We know how much Android users have been looking forward to the launch of Sky Go on Android smartphones, and we've done everything we can to make sure that our bespoke design is worth waiting for.”



Confirmed as compatible with a number of HTC and Samsung manufactured Google filled devices users of the Sky Go Android application can make use of on-the-move access to live Sky Sports channels as well as live Sky News and Sky Movies content.



Whilst Android users will have to wait until later in 2012 to make use of the already iOS available Sky Movies on-demand offerings, the broadcasting giant has today made its Sky Entertainment package available across both Sky Go supporting platforms with Sky Atlantic, Sky 1, Sky Living and Sky Arts introduced to the Sky Go service for the first time.



With the Sky Go Android app to be made compatible with further devices in the coming months today's launch will see HTC Desire, Desire S and Desire HD users able to make use of the service alongside those Sky customers who tout a HTC Incredible S or HTC Sensation handset. Flying the flag for Samsung the Sky Go Android app will be fully compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S and Samsung Galaxy S II from launch.



Despite having revealed to T3 last week that it would launch a dedicated Sky Sports F1 HD channel application on March 15th, Sky has confirmed that its coveted F1 coverage will be introduced to the Sky Go applications next month.



Are you an Android touting Sky customer? Will the introduction of the Sky Go Android app improve your viewing habits? Let us know via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.