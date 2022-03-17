Sky Glass just got these 5 great upgrades

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As T3's said in its Sky Glass review, Sky's new all-in-one satellite dish-free system is the "smartest of all smart TVs" – but but that doesn't mean it can't get better, which is exactly what has just happened.

Sky Glass has just got 5 great upgrades that bring new functionality and personalisation options to the system. Here's what they are and what they do.

1. F1 is now available in HDR

The 2022 Formula 1 season is now being broadcast to Sky Glass in High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the first time. This means that as well as the racing action being watchable at a 4K resolution, Sky Glass owners can enjoy richer colours and more marked, realistic contrast.

(Image credit: Sky)

2. Spotify is built in to the Audio and Music Zone

For Spotify subscribers Sky Glass is a great way to enjoy your subscription as you can access the app in the TV's Audio and Music Zone. Sky Glass' six-speaker audio system with built-in sub-woofer makes listening to music an audiophile experience, while the system's Party Mode is ideal for hosting. Fancy a karaoke session? Select Sky Glass' 'show lyrics' button.

(Image credit: Sky)

3. New Sky Glass speaker fascias are now available

Sky Glass owners can now customise their system even more thanks to a new selection of limited-edition, customisable speaker fascias being made available. These include the following colourways: Ocean blue, Marble, Jade, Onyx, Sapphire, Racing green, Dusty pink, Ceramic white, Quartz and Geometric.

4. Sky Glass owners now get Apple TV+ for free

Sky Glass owners can now also try out the Apple TV+ streaming service for 3 months free of charge. This means they can watch shows like Ted Lasso and the popular drama The Morning Show. The shows can be watched advert free, too. Apple TV+ has a load of new shows coming in March and April, too, so now is a great time to grab the free trial.

(Image credit: Sky)

5. Sky Marketplace lets you get even more entertainment

Now on Sky Glass users can sign up to streaming services like Disney Plus simply with the power of their voice. Simply say “Hello Sky, Get Disney plus” to a Sky Glass and you can then sign up to Disney+ straight from the Sky UI. More services are gaining this Sky Glass functionality all the time, too.