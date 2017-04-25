Siri can now read WhatsApp messages out loud

According to a report by MacRumours WhatsApp users on iOS can now ask Siri to read them their latest messages out loud.

The functionality, which is designed for use when people go handsfree, has been enabled following the app's latest 2.17.2 update, which brings the virtual assistant as well as various other tweaks and new features.

Other new features include the ability to select multiple statuses at once and forward or revoke them, a redesigned two-step verification interface, as well as new Group Info, Contact Info, and Calls sections. The WhatsApp camera now also remembers what state it was in when last used, making repeat shots faster and easier.

We're guessing that the Siri functionality will come in useful for quite a lot of people, especially when they desire updates when exercising or working, so if you are a fan of the WhatsApp service and are currently operating iOS, then you should probably head on over and update the app lickety-split.