Simba mattress flash sale: 20% off when you spend £575 or more – today only

Simba Sleep is running a 24-hour flash sale – today only. Right now, you can get 20% off your Simba order when you spend £575 or more. But this Simba mattress deal ends at midnight tonight, so if you’re interested you’ll need to be quick.

When it comes to hybrid mattresses, we think the Simba Hybrid is the best mattress you can buy. Made from five different layers, it promises to deliver a great night’s sleep, regardless of your body type or sleeping style, thanks to Simba's patented conical pocket springs and luxury layer of responsive memory foam.

For today only, you can get a 20% discount on your entire Simba order, when you spend over £575. That’s means if you buy a double mattress or larger, you’ll get the discount. Just need a single? Add two luxury pillows, or a mattress protector and Simba’s excellent temperature regulating duvet to your order, and you’ll save over £100. Deal ends: 11:59pm 28 October 2019 View Deal

(Image credit: Simba)

What’s so good about the Simba mattress?

The Simba Hybrid claims to be the most advanced mattress in the world. Its patented springs pivot in their pockets to adapt to your body shape while you sleep, giving you full body support. They also reduce motion transfer between sleepers, so you’re less likely to notice your partner tossing and turning; while the memory foam layer moulds to your body for ultimate comfort.

Overwhelmingly, the Simba Hybrid mattress gets rave reviews from customers. On consumer review website Trustpilot, it averages at 4.5 out of 5 stars, across almost 10,000 reviews. Meanwhile, the mattress scores 4.7 out of 5 on the Simba website across a whopping 35,000 reviews; and 4.4 out of 5 from over 200 reviews on Amazon. That’s consistently impressive, and lots of users mention that they’ve finally a good night’s sleep after buying the Simba Hybrid mattress.