Knock 30% off this T3 Award-winning mattress with our exclusive Simba discount code

It's T3 Awards Week 2021, and one of the winners announced today is the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress. This mattress is exceptional comfortable, but can be pricey. If you've had your eye on one, we have good news: at T3 we've got an exclusive discount code that knocks a massive 30% off the Hybrid Pro – and in fact all of Simba's mattresses – at Simbasleep.com. To activate the discount, just add the code SIMBAFUTURE30 at the checkout. This code will be live until midnight on 13 June.

Pick from any of this top brand's three mattresses: our favourite Simba Hybrid Pro (at the top of our best mattress UK guide), the all-new and super-luxurious Simba Hybrid Luxe, and the best-selling Simba Hybrid Original. We prefer the two top-end models (sorry), both of which deliver impressive cooling tech, excellent support and comfort. The Pro has a sumptuously soft top layer over a firmer mid-layer, while the Luxe has an overall firmer, more consistent feel, but both are excellent mattresses.

You can choose from any of Simba's three excellent mattress: the 5-layer Original, T3 Award-winning, 7-layer Pro, or super advanced, 10-layer Luxe.

We're huge fans of Simba's mattresses, which combine pocket springs and foam to deliver an excellent night's sleep. And with the bank holiday sales period in full swing, this is a great time to buy one – we rarely see such a big price drop outside of major shopping events such as Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

Our favourite Simba mattress is the Simba Hybrid Pro. With a comfortable soft top and supporting layer underneath, plus strong temperature regulation and good movement isolation, we found this mattress supremely comfortable to sleep on. We also highly rate the more advanced Simba Hybrid Luxe (slightly firmer, with a more consistent sleep surface).

If you're after something cheaper, the Original Simba is still an excellent choice. This model combines up to 2,500 conical pocket springs with a responsive foam layer – plus a ‘Simbatex’ cooling layer to reduce overheating and a hypoallergenic outer cover – the Simba Hybrid claims to be the most advanced mattress in the world. We certainly found this brilliant bed in a box to be extremely comfortable and supportive, particularly for our restless side-sleeping reviewer. We also noticed a reduction in motion transfer as well, so if you have a partner who's prone to tossing and turning you won’t be disturbed.