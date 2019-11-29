Should I buy the Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS multisport and running watch on Amazon for Black Friday?

The answer to the question above is yes, you should definitely buy the Garmin 735XT for this price! We often write about Garmin 735XT deals, but we haven't seen it discounted this much just yet, it's an absolute BARGAIN for this price; a fully capable multi-sport smartwatch from one of the most trusted brands on the fitness smartwatch market. Three of these, please.

• Buy Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS running watch on Amazon for £149.99, was £299.99, you save £150 – 50%

Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS running watch | Sale price £149.99 | Was £299.99 | Save £150 (50%)

With wrist-based heart rate monitoring and integrated GPS, the Garmin 735XT makes sports activity tracking easy. It offers running, cycling and swimming dynamics analysis (including VO2 max) so if you are a triathlon athlete, this running watch is an ideal compromise between the cheap and cheerful Garmin Forerunner 235 and the beast of a watch that is the Forerunner 935. We have no idea how long this offer will stay, better cash in on it today!View Deal

Why should you buy the Garmin Forerunner 735XT running watch

For the price, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT offers some pretty solid features, like the seamless multisport transition and advanced running dynamics. If you are doing triathlons more often, this watch will make tracking all three activities way more easier, with just a touch of a button.

As expected from a serious sport watch, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT tracks heart rate as accurately as it gets with wrist based trackers. If you want further precision, get a Garmin chest strap like the Garmin HRM-Run. For most purposes, though, the precision of the watch itself will be plenty.

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT also offers precision metrics and features like VO2 max estimate, lactate threshold, race predictor and recovery advisor.

In case you are interested in such thing, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT also supports smart notifications so you can keep track of your phone activities too using this running watch.

